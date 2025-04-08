Landscaping Begins on Baldwin Park Greenway, Extended Route and Pocket Parks to Come

Baldwin Park’s elected officials and public works team gathered at Walnut Creek Nature Park on April 3 to break ground on the landscaping of the Baldwin Park Greenway.

The project is part of the SGV Greenway Network that makes use of the San Gabriel Valley’s flood control channels to build safer, off-street routes for cyclists and pedestrians.

In previous coverage, SBLA has referred to this project at the Big Dalton Greenway. Last summer, SBLA toured the unofficially opened 2.5 mile segment of the walk-and-bike path along the San Gabriel Riverbed that slinks underneath the 10 and 605 Freeways.

Phasing for the Baldwin Park Greenway

The milestone the city celebrated last Thursday was the transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of the project. Phase 1 transformed an unimproved access road into an asphalt bike/walk path. Phase 2 (also called the end of Phase 1) will now add native plant landscaping as well as shade trees, the installation of a decorative gate to enter the path from Walnut Creek Nature Park, lighting, benches, bike repair stations, water fountains, and surveillance cameras.

“We've been pushing for more green space,” said councilmember Emmanuel Estrada, to make sure that “everybody has access to green space, regardless of where they live, especially in this area [...] we are combating the freeways that surround Baldwin Park and the quarries, and making sure that our health is on a path forward for all of our constituents.”

Mayor Alejandra Avila added, “It doesn't matter what age you are, everybody will benefit from this Greenway.”

Next year, Phase 3 is expected to begin, extending the route another 2.8 miles off-street along the Big Dalton Wash, parallel to Baldwin Park Boulevard (see purple line in above map).

Phase 3 will also include the construction of two more pocket parks - Francisquito Pocket Park and Big Dalton Wash Pocket Park. The path will ultimately terminate at Hilda L. Solis Park.

“This connectivity will reduce dependence on automobiles, promote healthier lifestyles and strengthen community bonds as residents connect in these shared spaces and pocket parks,” said Avila.

The Mayor closed the groundbreaking ceremony saying, “I hope that this inspires other communities to bring forth [similar projects] to their cities, to the community members, especially in the San Gabriel Valley, because, as we said, we are very park poor and surrounded by freeways.”

