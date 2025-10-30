Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Westside Subway

Eyes on the Street: Nearly Completed Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills

Metro rail will arrive in Beverly Hills when the 4-mile 3-station D Line subway extension section 1 opens - by March 2026

3:59 PM PDT on October 30, 2025

Opening soon: Metro D Line Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills. Photos by Joe Linton

In early 2026, the Metro D Line subway will arrive in Beverly Hills. Metro recently announced that section 1 - four new miles of D Line - will open by March. Construction got underway in 2014, and is already more than 98 percent complete.

Humans - with neither airplane nor helicopter - will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to downtown Los Angeles in about 20 minutes.

Metro D/Purple Line map and status - via Metro presentation

Last year, Streetsblog shared photos of almost-complete above ground portions of new D Line stations at Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax, but your favorite transportation news site inexplicably failed to share images of the third new station: Wilshire/La Cienega.

Behold, this week's photos of Wilshire/La Cienega, the very first Metro subway station in the city of Beverly Hills.

Metro La Cienega Station peeking over its construction fence
Metro station signpost at the northeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and La Cienega Avenue
New public art visible in the escalator entrance at the Wilshire/La Cienega Station
Wilshire/La Cienega elevator entrance looking a lot like a Metro station

Who is excited to ride the new D Line extension next year?!?

Remember, that's not the only new Westside rail station coming soon. Section 1 will be followed by two further sections, both with construction already well underway. These three phases will combine for nine new miles of D Line, extending all the way to Westwood.

Map of Metro's three part Westside D Line subway project. It will add 9 new miles - from Wilshire/Western to Westwood.
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog USA

An Olympian Task: Replicating Paris’s Bike Boom in Los Angeles

The Olympics can help transform the streets of Los Angeles — if they look to the example of Paris

October 29, 2025
LAWA - LAX

LAX Is Spending More Than A Billion Dollars To Make Horseshoe Traffic Worse

LAX roadway expansion is "a zombie project, carried forward solely by inertia, by an airport going through the motions for literally no reason."

October 28, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

October 28, 2025
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Corazón del Valle open streets this Sunday, Halloween, SB 79 at PLUM, and more

October 27, 2025
See all posts