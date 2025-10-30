Eyes on the Street: Nearly Completed Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills

In early 2026, the Metro D Line subway will arrive in Beverly Hills. Metro recently announced that section 1 - four new miles of D Line - will open by March. Construction got underway in 2014, and is already more than 98 percent complete.
Humans - with neither airplane nor helicopter - will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to downtown Los Angeles in about 20 minutes.
Last year, Streetsblog shared photos of almost-complete above ground portions of new D Line stations at Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax, but your favorite transportation news site inexplicably failed to share images of the third new station: Wilshire/La Cienega.
Behold, this week's photos of Wilshire/La Cienega, the very first Metro subway station in the city of Beverly Hills.
Who is excited to ride the new D Line extension next year?!?
Remember, that's not the only new Westside rail station coming soon. Section 1 will be followed by two further sections, both with construction already well underway. These three phases will combine for nine new miles of D Line, extending all the way to Westwood.