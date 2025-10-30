Eyes on the Street: Nearly Completed Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills

In early 2026, the Metro D Line subway will arrive in Beverly Hills. Metro recently announced that section 1 - four new miles of D Line - will open by March. Construction got underway in 2014, and is already more than 98 percent complete.

Humans - with neither airplane nor helicopter - will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to downtown Los Angeles in about 20 minutes.

Metro D/Purple Line map and status - via Metro presentation

Last year, Streetsblog shared photos of almost-complete above ground portions of new D Line stations at Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax, but your favorite transportation news site inexplicably failed to share images of the third new station: Wilshire/La Cienega.

Behold, this week's photos of Wilshire/La Cienega, the very first Metro subway station in the city of Beverly Hills.

Metro La Cienega Station peeking over its construction fence

Metro station signpost at the northeast corner of Wilshire Boulevard and La Cienega Avenue

New public art visible in the escalator entrance at the Wilshire/La Cienega Station

Wilshire/La Cienega elevator entrance looking a lot like a Metro station

Who is excited to ride the new D Line extension next year?!?

Remember, that's not the only new Westside rail station coming soon. Section 1 will be followed by two further sections, both with construction already well underway. These three phases will combine for nine new miles of D Line, extending all the way to Westwood.