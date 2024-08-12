Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Westside Subway

Eyes on the Street: Metro D Line Extension Sites Looking Like Stations

D Line extension Section 1 - four new miles of subway - is over 91 percent complete and will open in late 2025

12:15 PM PDT on August 12, 2024

Under construction Metro D Line Station at Wilshire and La Brea. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Construction is nearing completion for Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1. The project extends the D (former Purple) Line from its current terminus, at Western Avenue, to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Section 1 construction is just over 91 percent complete. The extension is expected to open to the public in late 2025. Two additional D Line extensions are also under construction; these will extend the subway to Westwood.

Metro is extending the D Line in three phases - map via Metro project page

"If you drive along Wilshire," noted Metro Chief Program Management Officer Timothy Lindholm at last month's Construction Committee meeting, "you'll actually start to see these stations starting to form. You can see them along the alignment."

"[For section 1,] All the tunneling is done, excavation is done, and concrete is done, and we're in finish mode and testing mode and systems mode," Lindholm noted. "Which bodes well for us finishing the project and opening it up next year."

The new stations are indeed visible to folks moving along Wilshire, including those bicycling, walking and riding buses there. Streetsblog was in the area yesterday and took photos of the new stations, looking very much like, well, stations!

Metro future Wilshire/Fairfax subway station under construction yesterday
Wlshire/Fairfax Station looking like a Metro station
Metro Wilshire/La Brea Station under construction yesterday

See also SBLA July station construction photos shared on Twitter.

Wilshire/La Brea in mid-July

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods, Chandler bike/walk path, Metro K Line north extension hearings, and more

August 12, 2024
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

August 12, 2024
Today's stories are presented by Foothill Transit.
SGV

Eyes on the Street: Big Dalton Greenway Update

Phase 1 is complete, connecting Baldwin Park Boulevard to the San Gabriel River Bikeway.

August 9, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

August 9, 2024
See all posts