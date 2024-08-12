Eyes on the Street: Metro D Line Extension Sites Looking Like Stations

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Construction is nearing completion for Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1. The project extends the D (former Purple) Line from its current terminus, at Western Avenue, to La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Section 1 construction is just over 91 percent complete. The extension is expected to open to the public in late 2025. Two additional D Line extensions are also under construction; these will extend the subway to Westwood.

Metro is extending the D Line in three phases - map via Metro project page

"If you drive along Wilshire," noted Metro Chief Program Management Officer Timothy Lindholm at last month's Construction Committee meeting, "you'll actually start to see these stations starting to form. You can see them along the alignment."

"[For section 1,] All the tunneling is done, excavation is done, and concrete is done, and we're in finish mode and testing mode and systems mode," Lindholm noted. "Which bodes well for us finishing the project and opening it up next year."

The new stations are indeed visible to folks moving along Wilshire, including those bicycling, walking and riding buses there. Streetsblog was in the area yesterday and took photos of the new stations, looking very much like, well, stations!

Metro future Wilshire/Fairfax subway station under construction yesterday

Wlshire/Fairfax Station looking like a Metro station

Metro Wilshire/La Brea Station under construction yesterday

