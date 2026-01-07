Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terrorize Southern California (L.A. Taco)
- Tip For Taking Your Bike On Metro Trains (SBLA TikTok)
- Truck Driver Derails Metro A Line Train Near San Pedro St. Station (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
- 46-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Housing Under Construction In Lincoln Heights (Urbanize)
- 38-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Housing Planned In NoHo (Urbanize)
- 5-Story Mixed Use Nearly Complete Near Bundy Station (Urbanize)
- Feds Ending Emergency Housing Voucher Program (LAist)
- More On Chandler Bikeway Construction Approval (Biking in L.A.)
- Tow Truck Stealing Cars From San Bernardino Driveways (LAT [video], Daily News)
- County Constructing New 3-Story "Climate-Ready" Parking Structure In Marina del Rey (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Carnage: Fatal Crash On 105/605 Ramp (MyNewsLA)
- WeHo DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Crash Into Building (WeHo Times)
- WeHo Driver Crashes Into Cyclist, No Serious Injury (WeHo Times)
- Street Racing Takeovers Deaths/Harms Rising (Downey Patriot)
