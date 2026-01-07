Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, bikes on trains, A Line derailed, Lincoln Heights, NoHo, housing, car theft, parking, car-nage, and more

9:22 AM PST on January 7, 2026

L.A. County rendering of under-construction 3-story 368-space car Marina del Rey parking structure

  • ICE Terrorize Southern California (L.A. Taco)
  • Tip For Taking Your Bike On Metro Trains (SBLA TikTok)
  • Truck Driver Derails Metro A Line Train Near San Pedro St. Station (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL)
  • 46-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Housing Under Construction In Lincoln Heights (Urbanize)
  • 38-Unit 0-Parking Affordable Housing Planned In NoHo (Urbanize)
  • 5-Story Mixed Use Nearly Complete Near Bundy Station (Urbanize)
  • Feds Ending Emergency Housing Voucher Program (LAist)
  • More On Chandler Bikeway Construction Approval (Biking in L.A.)
  • Tow Truck Stealing Cars From San Bernardino Driveways (LAT [video], Daily News)
  • County Constructing New 3-Story "Climate-Ready" Parking Structure In Marina del Rey (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Carnage: Fatal Crash On 105/605 Ramp (MyNewsLA)
    • WeHo DUI Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Crash Into Building (WeHo Times)
    • WeHo Driver Crashes Into Cyclist, No Serious Injury (WeHo Times)
    • Street Racing Takeovers Deaths/Harms Rising (Downey Patriot)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV Connect

SGV Connect Is Now on Spotify

StreetSmart too.

January 7, 2026
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Potholes, wildfires, car-free life, Chandler bikeway, South Pasadena freeway fighter, East L.A. walks, car-nage, and more

January 6, 2026
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, Sawtelle Bikes ride, and more.

January 5, 2026
Metro

UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

La Brea pothole, cap-and-trade, rain gardens, river path, Angeles Crest Highway, car-nage, and more

January 5, 2026
Metro

Streetsblog Predictions for 2026

Rail openings, speed cameras, but not many new bikeways

January 2, 2026
