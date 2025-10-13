CicLAvia Turns 15, Enlivens the Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

Yesterday tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in CicLAvia's Heart of L.A. open streets event. The 7.5-mile route opened streets through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A. With cars temporarily removed, streets filled with people of all ages - on bike, on foot, on skates, scooters, and more.
The very first CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010 - 10-10-10, so yesterday's event celebrated 15 years of Southern California CicLAvias. Before CicLAvia, people said that it couldn't be done, that it just wouldn't work in car-centric Los Angeles. Now it's almost difficult for many participants to imagine L.A. without CicLAvias taking place in various neighborhoods throughout the year.
The central L.A. event is always well-attended. Official hubs - from MacArthur Park to Mariachi Plaza - were crowded. Informal hubs sprung up on the 6th Street Bridge, in plazas in Little Tokyo, and in front of businesses, especially restaurants.
Readers - did you make it out to yesterday's event? How was your experience? What are your thoughts on 15 years of CicLAvia?