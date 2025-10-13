CicLAvia Turns 15, Enlivens the Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in CicLAvia's Heart of L.A. open streets event. The 7.5-mile route opened streets through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A. With cars temporarily removed, streets filled with people of all ages - on bike, on foot, on skates, scooters, and more.

The very first CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010 - 10-10-10, so yesterday's event celebrated 15 years of Southern California CicLAvias. Before CicLAvia, people said that it couldn't be done, that it just wouldn't work in car-centric Los Angeles. Now it's almost difficult for many participants to imagine L.A. without CicLAvias taking place in various neighborhoods throughout the year.

The central L.A. event is always well-attended. Official hubs - from MacArthur Park to Mariachi Plaza - were crowded. Informal hubs sprung up on the 6th Street Bridge, in plazas in Little Tokyo, and in front of businesses, especially restaurants.

CicLAvia on the new Sixth Street Viaduct

CicLAvia under Chinatown's dragon arch

CicLAvia on Metro Bike Share

The Heart of L.A. CicLAvia route includes many historic buildings, including the 1927 Fine Arts Building on 7th Street

CicLAvia in Little Tokyo

CicLAvia through downtown L.A.

CicLAvia on 7th Street in Westlake/MacArthur Park

Readers - did you make it out to yesterday's event? How was your experience? What are your thoughts on 15 years of CicLAvia?