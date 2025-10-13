Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Turns 15, Enlivens the Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of people participated in another great CicLAvia event yesterday - through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A.

2:25 PM PDT on October 13, 2025

CicLAvia on Broadway. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in CicLAvia's Heart of L.A. open streets event. The 7.5-mile route opened streets through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A. With cars temporarily removed, streets filled with people of all ages - on bike, on foot, on skates, scooters, and more.

The very first CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010 - 10-10-10, so yesterday's event celebrated 15 years of Southern California CicLAvias. Before CicLAvia, people said that it couldn't be done, that it just wouldn't work in car-centric Los Angeles. Now it's almost difficult for many participants to imagine L.A. without CicLAvias taking place in various neighborhoods throughout the year.

@streetsblogla8

CicLAvia celebrates 15 years of open streets events across Southern California #CicLAvia

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

The central L.A. event is always well-attended. Official hubs - from MacArthur Park to Mariachi Plaza - were crowded. Informal hubs sprung up on the 6th Street Bridge, in plazas in Little Tokyo, and in front of businesses, especially restaurants.

CicLAvia on the new Sixth Street Viaduct
CicLAvia under Chinatown's dragon arch
CicLAvia on Metro Bike Share
The Heart of L.A. CicLAvia route includes many historic buildings, including the 1927 Fine Arts Building on 7th Street
CicLAvia in Little Tokyo
CicLAvia through downtown L.A.
CicLAvia on 7th Street in Westlake/MacArthur Park

Readers - did you make it out to yesterday's event? How was your experience? What are your thoughts on 15 years of CicLAvia?

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee meetings, 710 Freeway, East SFV rail, and more

October 13, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Newsom Signs SB 79, Legislation to Spur Housing Production Near Transit

October 13, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 10, 2025
Donald Shoup

Parking Titan Donald Shoup’s Legacy Continues

A new book and a new UCLA center honor the world's foremost expert on parking, Donald Shoup, who passed away in February

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

While the wait continues on the governor's action on most of the legislation Streetsblog covered this year, here's some news on the housing front

October 9, 2025
See all posts