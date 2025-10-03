Skip to Content
Metro

Friday Briefs: Metro Ridership, CicLAvia, and More

New tools for visualizing Metro transit ridership trends, and CicLAvia will turn 15 next week

12:42 PM PDT on October 3, 2025

CicLAvia’s annual Heart of L.A. will take place Sunday October 12

A few short news stories for your Friday and weekend reading.

New Metro Ridership Graphing Tool

Streets for All has a new graphing tool that makes for much easier and more useful graphs of Metro transit ridership data. Compare various bus and rail lines to each other. Spot trends. Learn how transit does and doesn't work.

Graph of all Metro rail ridership for the past decade. Can you spot various events: A/Blue Line rehabilitation, COVID, openings for Regional Connector and K Line?
Graph of recent C and K Line ridership. K Line ridership roughly doubled over the past year, but some K growth is riders shifting from C to K. Note on the above overall rail ridership graph that C and K riders comprise a fairly small portion of overall Metro rail ridership.
Graph of Vermont Avenue bus ridership (upper line is local, lower is Rapid express). Ridership tanked at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Then local ridership fully recovered, as Rapid ridership rose but more-or-less leveled off short of a full recovery.

Read about the new tool or just dive in and start graphing.

Recent Map of Metro Station Boardings

Speaking of visualizing Metro ridership, Redditor misken67 recently shared new maps boardings at Metro stations.

Metro 2024-2025 ridership by station by Redditor misken67 - click to enlarge

Read misken67's write-up at Reddit, and compare to the 2024 map.

CicLAvia Is Turning 15

Did you know the first ever CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010? That is 10-10-10.

Streetsblog L.A. was there in many ways, covering the lead-up, riding around, producing this Streetfilm, and more.

In just over a week, CicLAvia will celebrate its 15th birthday by returning to the popular central L.A. route - including many of streets first opened in 2010! Make plans to attend CicLAvia - Heart of L.A. on Sunday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CicLAvia is always free, fun, and family-friendly. Walk, bike, skate, jog, scooter as much or as little as you like. The central L.A. route is nearly always the most popular Southern California open streets event all year. It's easy to get there on Metro, Metrolink, or Amtrak. Who's in?!?

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

