Friday Briefs: Metro Ridership, CicLAvia, and More

A few short news stories for your Friday and weekend reading.
New Metro Ridership Graphing Tool
Streets for All has a new graphing tool that makes for much easier and more useful graphs of Metro transit ridership data. Compare various bus and rail lines to each other. Spot trends. Learn how transit does and doesn't work.
Read about the new tool or just dive in and start graphing.
Recent Map of Metro Station Boardings
Speaking of visualizing Metro ridership, Redditor misken67 recently shared new maps boardings at Metro stations.
Read misken67's write-up at Reddit, and compare to the 2024 map.
CicLAvia Is Turning 15
Did you know the first ever CicLAvia took place on October 10, 2010? That is 10-10-10.
Streetsblog L.A. was there in many ways, covering the lead-up, riding around, producing this Streetfilm, and more.
In just over a week, CicLAvia will celebrate its 15th birthday by returning to the popular central L.A. route - including many of streets first opened in 2010! Make plans to attend CicLAvia - Heart of L.A. on Sunday, October 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CicLAvia is always free, fun, and family-friendly. Walk, bike, skate, jog, scooter as much or as little as you like. The central L.A. route is nearly always the most popular Southern California open streets event all year. It's easy to get there on Metro, Metrolink, or Amtrak. Who's in?!?