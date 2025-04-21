Deadline For Input on SGV Greenways Implementation Plan is Saturday

This Saturday, April 26 is the deadline for public input on the draft plan for implementation of the San Gabriel Valley Greenway Network initiative. The draft plan was released late March, and the hopeful completion date for a final plan is September 2025.

The SGV Greenway Network is a Los Angeles County Public Works initiative to develop walk/bike paths on the upper shoulders of the flood control channels in the 626 area.

Generally, these channels come down southward from the San Gabriel Mountains, and flow towards the San Gabriel and Rio Hondo Rivers, where dozens of miles of existing paths are used daily.

Numerous early implementation projects in the draft plan are already in development. SBLA has previously reported on works being done along the San Dimas Wash, Eaton Wash, Big Dalton Wash (in both Baldwin Park and Covina), Puente Creek, and San Jose Creek.

A jogger on the Big Dalton Walk Bike Path in Covina. Credit Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The northern terminus of the Baldwin Park Greenway, at Ramona Boulevard, facing south. Credit Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The draft plan contains a wealth of information for the county’s residents, civic, design, and construction partners to use when developing greenways. See pages 62 to 87 (in the pdf’s page counter) for fact sheets on each of the washes.

Deeper into the document (pages 130 to 201), the as-yet undeveloped washes get a more in depth analysis of their existing conditions, connectivity opportunities, proposed alignments and necessary crossings, viable design elements, and mock-up renderings.

Public comments can be submitted here until this Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Also on Saturday, the non-profit ActiveSGV – a major partner in the SGV Greenways – is offering walking tours of the Little Dalton Wash in Glendora during the city’s Earth Day celebration.

When: Saturday, April 26 | 9:30 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM

Where: Finkbeiner Park Bandshell, 160 N Wabash Ave, Glendora, CA 91741

Contact: wes@activesgv.org

