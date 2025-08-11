Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

2:59 PM PDT on August 11, 2025

CicLAvia will return to Culver City and Venice on August 17

ICE protests, CicLAvia, Sepulveda Transit, and more.

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Tuesday 8/12 and next Monday 8/18 - There are two remaining in-person hearings for Metro's Sepulveda Transit Corridor project: tomorrow Tuesday 8/12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (6 p.m. presentation) at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City, and Monday 8/18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (6 p.m. presentation) at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B, in Sherman Oaks.
  • Saturday 6/18 - Volunteer with ActiveSGV to beautify the Merced Avenue Greenway. Details at ActiveSGV.
  • Sunday 7/17 - CicLAvia returns with a nearly 7-mile route extending from Venice Beach to Culver City. The free fun family-friendly open streets event closes streets to cars, and opens them to bicycling, walking, skating, scootering and more. Start anywhere on the route, and travel as much or as little as you want. Streets are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The route has easy Metro rail access via the Culver City E Line Station.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

