Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:32 AM PDT on August 14, 2025

Nearly completed Wilshire/La Brea Metro subway station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro D Line Subway Construction Progress (Beverly Press)
  • Daily Memo Recaps Continued ICE Terror (L.A. Taco)
    • ICE Violates Order, Targets Home Depot (SFV Sun)
  • CicLAvia Rolls This Sunday (Biking in L.A.)
  • More On Metro's Nipsey Hussle Commemorative TAP Cards (Sentinel)
  • Long Beach Approves Storage At Large Site By River, A Line (LAist, LB Post)
  • Sierra Madre Station Affordable TOD To Serve Displaced Folks (Pasadena Now)
  • Copper Wire Theft Causes A Line Service Outage (Reddit)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Severely Injures Person In Panorama City (KTLA)
    • Two People Injured In Victorville DUI Crash (KTLA)
    • 14 Freeway Crash Sends Two To Hospital (KHTS)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Car Into Tree In Upland (KTLA)
    • Family Grieves Pomona Crash Victim (KCAL)
    • Hollywood Deadly Hit-and-Run Driver Charged With Felony (Beverly Press)
  • Legislative Fight To Extend CA Cap-and-Trade (LAT)
  • King Fire Spreading In North L.A. County (LAT, SC Signal, KABC)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

