Metro

Metro Updates: Ridership Keeps Growing, Construction, and More

Metro ridership has grown for 26 consecutive months, plus brief updates on Metro projects: 5 Freeway widening, 57/60 Freeway widening, 105 Freeway widening, G Line, Union Station, Southeast Gateway line, East SFV, and more

1:53 PM PST on February 25, 2025

Metro A Line train – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Many Streetsblog readers and Metro riders already know this story: Metro ridership keeps on growing steadily. Recently released ridership data from January shows twenty-six consecutive months of increases. January 2025 saw 918,375 average weekday boardings, a five percent increase over January 2024.

Latest Metro ridership graph - via monthly Chief Operating Officer report. Note that transit ridership has seasonal fluctuation with December and January daily ridership generally lower than preceding and following months.

Bus ridership grew nearly six percent while rail ridership grew three percent. Ridership growth has been across the board, and especially strong on weekends.

Metro also recently released annual ridership data for calendar year 2024.

Calendar year Metro ridership totals show steady growing toward a full recovery of riders lost at the outset of the pandemic

Ridership dipped at the outset of the pandemic, and then has gradually recovered. From 2023 to 2024, Metro annual boardings grew eight percent - surpassing 300 million for the first time in the Pandemic Era. With new automated bus lane enforcement underway, and new rail extensions (eight stations) and new bus lanes opening this year, 2025 looks poised to tie or surpass pre-pandemic ridership.

See additional recent SBLA Metro ridership coverage from January, November, and October.

Below are some additional February 2025 Metro news briefs, mostly related to construction:

Metro has begun demolishing two downtown buildings to make way for Union Station run-through tracks construction
  • Early construction is underway for the new Union Station run-through tracks project (LinkUS). Metro shared photos of building demolition taking place at the northeast corner of Center Street and Commercial Street southeast of Union Station. Demolition is visible from from the A Line train or the El Monte busway station.
Metro is planning a $15 million second phase of taller stronger faregates at eleven existing stations, with construction anticipated to start in October 2025. Image via Metro presentation
  • This week the Metro board is expected to approve $15.3 million for phase 2 of installing taller and more robust station faregates (staff report) purported to benefit station security. Metro already announced it is installing hardened faregates at a half-dozen new stations opening this year, and at ten existing stations.
  • The Metro board will also vote on ramping up substantial early construction phases ("pre-construction") for two light rail projects: the East San Fernando Valley Line (approving $608 million - staff report, see also February construction notice) and the Southeast Gateway Line (approving up to $998 million - staff report).
  • Where there is public works construction, there are often cost overruns. This month, Metro is voting on increasing its half-billion dollar 57/60 Freeway widening project budget by $16 million [staff report], which is within the project contingency. Metro also reported significant change orders [staff report] on its $700 million North County 5 Freeway widening (+$33 million), $2 billion Regional Connector close-out (+$66 million), and $638 million 105 Freeway widening (+$391 million, though staff described this 105 Freeway change order as not really a cost overrun, but more a shifting of funding between phases to accelerate construction.)

All the above items, and more, will be discussed and many voted on at this month's Metro board meeting, starting this Thursday February 27 at 10 a.m. [agenda and staff reports]. Streetsblog posts live coverage of Metro board meetings via Bluesky.

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

