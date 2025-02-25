Metro Updates: Ridership Keeps Growing, Construction, and More

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Many Streetsblog readers and Metro riders already know this story: Metro ridership keeps on growing steadily. Recently released ridership data from January shows twenty-six consecutive months of increases. January 2025 saw 918,375 average weekday boardings, a five percent increase over January 2024.

Latest Metro ridership graph - via monthly Chief Operating Officer report. Note that transit ridership has seasonal fluctuation with December and January daily ridership generally lower than preceding and following months.

Bus ridership grew nearly six percent while rail ridership grew three percent. Ridership growth has been across the board, and especially strong on weekends.

Metro also recently released annual ridership data for calendar year 2024.

Calendar year Metro ridership totals show steady growing toward a full recovery of riders lost at the outset of the pandemic

Ridership dipped at the outset of the pandemic, and then has gradually recovered. From 2023 to 2024, Metro annual boardings grew eight percent - surpassing 300 million for the first time in the Pandemic Era. With new automated bus lane enforcement underway, and new rail extensions (eight stations) and new bus lanes opening this year, 2025 looks poised to tie or surpass pre-pandemic ridership.

See additional recent SBLA Metro ridership coverage from January, November, and October.

Below are some additional February 2025 Metro news briefs, mostly related to construction:

Metro has begun demolishing two downtown buildings to make way for Union Station run-through tracks construction

Early construction is underway for the new Union Station run-through tracks project (LinkUS) . Metro shared photos of building demolition taking place at the northeast corner of Center Street and Commercial Street southeast of Union Station. Demolition is visible from from the A Line train or the El Monte busway station.

Metro is planning a $15 million second phase of taller stronger faregates at eleven existing stations, with construction anticipated to start in October 2025. Image via Metro presentation

All the above items, and more, will be discussed and many voted on at this month's Metro board meeting, starting this Thursday February 27 at 10 a.m. [agenda and staff reports]. Streetsblog posts live coverage of Metro board meetings via Bluesky.