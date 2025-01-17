Metro Updates: 25 Months of Ridership Growth, and More

New data shows that Metro ridership continues to grow. According to Metro's latest monthly Chief Operating Officer presentation, Metro averaged 930,111 daily weekday boardings in December 2024.

December 2024 marks the twenty-fifth month of year-over-year Metro ridership growth. Compared to December 2023, Metro bus ridership grew 7.3 percent and rail grew 11.5 percent.

Latest graph showing Metro ridership - from presentation this week

See also earlier Streetsblog coverage of Metro's recent steady ridership growth, including surpassing a million daily boardings in September and October.

Additional news updates from this week's Metro board committee meetings below: