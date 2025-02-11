Drivers Beware: Automatic Bus Lane Parking Tickets Start Next Monday – Feb. 17

On Monday, February 17, Metro will begin issuing $293 citations to cars parked in bus lanes or at bus stops. The new program is expected to improve bus speed and reliability, and increase ridership. Initially the program will ticket just on La Brea Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard.

The Metro Bus Lane Enforcement (BLE) program is a partnership with the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT). The program uses on-bus cameras to document parking violations.

Metro and LADOT have been issuing warning tickets since November 1. These warnings are already resulting in fewer cars parked in bus lanes, making bus travel faster.

Metro also announced an early 2025 BLE phase 2, anticipated on bus lines utilizing bus lanes on 6th Street, Aliso Street, Cesar Chavez Avenue, Flower Street, Figueroa Street, Grand Avenue, Olive Street, and Spring Street.

If you drive, don't risk a ticket! Don't park in bus lanes or at bus stops.

Metro hand-delivered notices to households near the first two Bus Lane Enforcement program streets: Wilshire Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. Image via Alex Davis on Bluesky. See the entire four-language notice. (The notice refers to bus lines 910 and 950 which are more commonly known as the J Line, former Silver Line)

Additional program information:

