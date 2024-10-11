Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica’s New Michigan Avenue Greenway Extension

The new bike/walk facility is smart and strategic, aptly extending an existing low stress bikeway across a barrier - the 10 Freeway. The design and execution are very good, though the proximity to the freeway and its off-ramps means that the area remains full of car traffic. It can be a pretty loud place, especially for people on foot or on bike waiting for the light to cross 20th Street.
Below is a photo tour of the project from west to east.
The city Bureau of Engineering proposal should minimize road widening at future private developments, but there are several widening situations it does not address, including BOE's own road widening projects