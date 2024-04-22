Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Santa Monica

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Connection from E Line Bike Path to Downtown Is Almost Complete

“Always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”

1:05 PM PDT on April 22, 2024

Santa Monica MANGo extension is nearly completed. Screengrab from video by Carter Rubin

A version of this article first appeared at Santa Monica Next.

Over the weekend, environmental activist Carter Rubin shot a video showing the “small mighty” bike path that will provide a safe connection between the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway (MANGo) and the Expo Bike path. Watch the video on Twitter/X or below:

Once this connection is completed, and it looks pretty close in Rubin’s video, cyclists will be able to ride the Expo Bike path to Bergamot Station and then ride a few relatively quiet streets to connect to a block-long bike path from 21st to 20th street. There, a new bollard-protected bike lane provides a safer north-south route over the I-10 Freeway and a crossing to MANGo.

Map/diagram of Santa Monica's 20th Street Project extending the MANGo

In Rubin’s video, he is riding east from the downtown area on MANGo, before he crosses 20th street and then over the freeway.

“You will be able to continue onwards here,” says Rubin, at the northeast corner of the I-10 overpass where he points the camera at a fenced off bike path. “And Bergamot Station is about six more blocks this way. You’ll be able to connect to the E-Line, Bergamot Station and the Arts District.”

While initially dreamed up by bicycle activists after the opening of the E-Line (then the Expo Line) in 2012 and MANGo in 2015 as a small project that would have big benefits by closing the gap between the bike path and greenway, it took nearly a decade for the project to be completed. In a Streetsblog article last November, Santa Monica Spoke’s Cynthia Rose explains why.

“It took a tremendous amount of inter-agency work, plus the cooperation of property owners” noted Rose, “it could not have been more bureaucratic.” In the end though, Rose expressed that she’s “ecstatic the project is reaching fruition.”

In the end, both Caltrans and the city had to work not just with each other, but property owners along the now-completed-but-not-yet-open bike path. But as the bike path nears its opening, everyone is focusing on the importance of the route opening, not the bureaucracy that slowed its creation.

“Ooooooo good new stuff is a coming!!,” tweeted Santa Monica Spoke.

“…exciting to be nearly done with this one, with much more to come!,” tweeted Anuj Gupta, the city’s Director of Transportation.

“Thanks Santa Monica and Caltrans for making this happen,” Rubin concludes at the end of his video. “As I always say, ‘always be closing gaps in your bikeway network.”

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Mission-to-Mission, LAPD reports on its use of force in 2023, Pasadena Transit plans, Metro subway construction, and more

April 22, 2024
CicLAvia

CicLAvia Opens Venice Boulevard – Open Thread

CicLAvia opened six miles of Venice Boulevard - from Culver City Station to Venice Beach

April 22, 2024
LAPD

LAPD shoots, strikes unarmed unhoused man as he walks away from them at Chesterfield Square Park

The newly released briefing video depicts Robles as non-compliant and claims officer Gomez-Magallanes shot him for pointing a weapon at officers, but body cam footage shows Gomez-Magallanes continued to fire at - and ultimately hit - Robles after he turned away and tossed the BB gun aside.

April 20, 2024
See all posts