Friday Bikeway Briefs: Reseda, Mason, Avenue 51, and MANGo

For your Friday afternoon reading, below are a handful of bikeway updates, mostly new bike lane facilities that were not quite finished.

Santa Monica MANGo extension

A couple of readers have reported that Santa Monica's new extension of its Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway, "MANGo," is now open.

Santa Monica's new MANGo bikeway extension is open. Photo by Cian Ormond

The 1/8-mile-long facility includes two short stretches of bike/walk path and a block of two-way protected bike lanes. These connect the neighborhood greenway across the 10 Freeway to within easy bike/walk distance of Crossroads schools and the Metro E Line 26th Street/​Bergamot Station.

Find more MANGo extension project details at SBLA coverage last November and in April.

Reseda Boulevard in Tarzana

A steep hillside stretch of Reseda Boulevard appears poised to receive the first stretch of new bike lanes triggered by Measure HLA. The Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) resurfacing project there was done when Streetsblog visited the site a week ago, but the new bike lanes were still pending.

Preliminary lane markings to reinstall existing bike lanes on a resurfaced stretch of Reseda Boulevard in Tarzana. The roadside memorial is for Rosa Zareaseisan, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while jogging there in 2023.

For the lower part of the resurfaced stretch, the city Transportation Department (LADOT) had striped preliminary bike lane markings. The preliminary striping appears to make a few minor upgrades while mostly just reinstalling the unprotected lanes that were already there.

For the new bike lanes section (above the upper of two Winford Drive intersections) there were no preliminary markings - yet.

This hillside stretch of Reseda Boulevard is due to receive the first Measure HLA required street upgrade: about 450 feet of new bike lanes

Ending nearly six months of city inaction on HLA, the Reseda Boulevard facility hopefully marks the start of many bike, bus and walk upgrades.

(For what it's worth, the two new L.A. City bike lanes below are not required by Measure HLA. They are not in the city's Mobility Plan 2035. It is not uncommon for LADOT to opportunistically add new bikeways on appropriate streets where there is sufficient width. Often these upgrades are done during street resurfacing.)

Avenue 51/Townsend in Eagle Rock

LADOT is adding new uphill bike lanes on Avenue 51 and Townsend Avenue in Eagle Rock. The project apparently includes a short stretch of one-way bus-only lane for the Highland Park/Eagle Rock DASH.

New uphill bike lanes on Avenue 51 in early September

Streetsblog was there earlier this month, and the new stripes appeared mostly finished, but additional lane markings, including bike lane symbols, were still pending.

Mason Avenue in Winnetka

Last week, Streetsblog came across new bike lanes partially installed on Mason Avenue, between Sherman Way and Vanowen Street. The new bikeway connects with the West Valley portion of L.A. River walk/bike path.

New bike lanes partially installed on Mason Avenue. A cyclist is using the sidewalk next to the new bike lane.