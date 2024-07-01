Eyes on the Bike Lanes: Progress on Hollywood, Foothill, and Torrance Boulevards

Below are three brief bike lane updates.

Under the leadership of City Councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman, the city of L.A. is adding new parking-protected bike lanes on Hollywood Boulevard. It's a joint project of the city's Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA) and Transportation Department (LADOT), announced in February.

The project is still under construction, but a few eastbound stretches (from Gower Street to Western Avenue) are already completed and in use.

Parts of the eastbound Hollywood Boulevard parking-protected bike lanes are already open and in use

Installation work continues; other parts of Hollywood are still getting ready for their close-up.

Hollywood Boulevard resurfacing appears largely complete. The bike lanes are first being installed on the south (eastbound) side of the street, with the westbound side (pictured) improvements coming soon.

Work is proceeding installing the eastbound protected bike lane on Hollywood Boulevard. The above photo shows preliminary lane markings that will soon receive thermoplastic striping

Just before Measure HLA took effect in April, the city resurfaced Foothill Boulevard from Christy Avenue to Esko Avenue in Lake View Terrace - adding new buffered bike lanes between Wheatland Avenue and Christy. The project should help to slow drivers at the site of a horrific 2019 hit-and-run car crash that killed two horses and critically injured their riders.

Bike lanes recently extended and buffered on Foothill Boulevard in Lake View Terrace

Foothill is an example of how Measure HLA works (meaning how HLA should be working). Its bike lanes were approved in the 2015 Mobility Plan. Under the leadership of City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, the lanes have been gradually installed and extended during resurfacing over the course of several years (all prior to HLA), and now benefit the safety of all road users.

During a recent resurfacing project, the city of Redondo Beach extended and upgraded bike lanes on Torrance Boulevard. The lanes now extend from Pacific Coast Highway to the city limit (just east of Prospect Avenue) and feature green paint in conflict zones.