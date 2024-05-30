L.A. City Shares Update on Hollywood Blvd. Improvements

Today, the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) shared a few additional details about their Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project. The Vision Zero project is designed to reduce deaths and injuries from car crashes.

Some Streetsblog readers may be familiar with the project, announced by City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez in March, after earlier community engagement.

LADOT map of Hollywood Boulevard Safety and Mobility Project (red outline area)

The project features bike/walk safety upgrades on just over two miles of Hollywood Boulevard in the L.A. City communities of Hollywood, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood. LADOT will install protected bike lanes (mostly parking-protected), painted curb extensions, and additional quick-build features.

Existing conditions on Hollywood Boulevard at Hobart Boulevard - photo via LADOT

Hollywood Boulevard project rendering including parking-protected bike lanes - via LADOT

This summer LADOT will implement the majority of the project: improvements from Gower Street to Lyman Place.

A second phase - about a quarter-mile from from Lyman Place to Fountain Avenue - will be installed "at a later date." That second phase will extend the protected bikeway through the six-way intersection at Sunset Boulevard, Virgil Avenue, and Hillhurst Avenue.

Existing six-way intersection at Hollywood, Sunset, Virgil and Hillhurst

LADOT plan for bike and walk improvements at the Hollywood Boulevard six-way intersection

The short later segment designs are still being finalized, but LADOT notes that the current plan is to remove a block of on-street parking on Sunset between Virgil/Hillhurst and Fountain.

Proposed Hollywood Boulevard cross section - between Fountain and Virgil/Hillhurst - via LADOT

Read today's LADOT announcement online.