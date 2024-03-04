Skip to Content
Election 2024

Primary Election Round Up for March 5, 2024

Streetsblog endorse Yes on Measure HLA - plus various Election Day tips: free transit, voter guides, and more!

3:08 PM PST on March 4, 2024

L.A. County I VOTED sticker

Tomorrow is Election Day. Voters in L.A. County head to the polls to select councilmembers, state legislative offices, and much more.

With presidential primaries pretty much decided, and no high profile governor or L.A. City mayor election, some are anticipating relatively low voter turnout. Combine that with plenty of two-candidate races likely to be decided in the primary, and your vote will be really important. Every vote counts. Don't sit this one out!

Streetsblog L.A. Endorsement: Yes on Measure HLA

There's only one Streetsblog L.A. endorsement for tomorrow: vote Yes on Measure HLA, the Healthy Streets L.A. initiative. HLA would require the city of Los Angeles to gradually implement already approved bus, bike, and walk facilities when the city repaves streets.

Read additional recent SBLA Measure HLA coverage:

As a nonprofit, Streetsblog is prohibited from endorsing candidates.

Free Rides on Election Day

Metro is offering free rides all day on trains, buses, Metro Bike Share and Metro Micro. Per Metro all bus fare payment devices will be covered by signage indicating free fares, and train station turnstiles will be free flowing.

Bike-share and microtransit require riders to enter special promotional codes; click for Metro Bike Share and Metro Micro instructions.

Long Beach Transit is also offering Election Day free bus and Dial-A-Lift rides.

LADOT Transit will offer free fares on Election Day. DASH is already free. Tomorrow all Commuter Express buses will be free, and LAnow microtransit will also offer two free rides per person; see promo code details.

Some Basics

If you're voting by mail, your ballot needs to be postmarked by election day. Another option is to drop your ballot off at a drop box, or at a vote center or polling place by 8 p.m. Tuesday. You can vote in person - either in advance (today until 8 p.m.) at a Vote Center - or tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at a polling place.

Find a drop box, vote center, or polling place at the County Clerk election map page. Find other L.A. County Clerk election information at lavote.gov.

Vote center at CicLAvia last month

Voter Guides

If you're undecided as to how to vote, you can find advice from various voter guides. SBLA does not endorse any of these voter guides. They are listed here for informational purposes only.

Read More:

