CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread

L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

6:06 PM PDT on August 18, 2025

CicLAvia – Culver City meets Venice. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

CicLAvia has hosted a similar route more or less annually for a few years. The Westside CicLAvia is among the most popular routes; the streets actually get wonderfully crowded at some points.

Tens of thousands of people from all over southern California descended on the Westside to enjoy quiet car-free streets. Below are event photos.

CicLAvia on Washington Boulevard in Culver City
CicLAvia on Venice Boulevard near Venice Beach
CicLAvia skaters in Mar Vista
Lower rider cyclists on Venice Boulevard
This CicLAvia bike has eight wheels, all of which were spinning
CicLAvia under the Metro E Line in Culver City

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia?

Mark your calendars. The next CicLAvia events will take place on September 14 in South L.A., and October 12 in the Heart of L.A. celebrating 15 years of CicLAvia!

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

