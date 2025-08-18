CicLAvia Culver City Venice – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Yesterday L.A. City and Culver City joined forces to open miles of westside streets to people on foot, bike, skates, scooter, wheelchair and more. The event route extended 6.75 miles from Venice Beach to downtown Culver City.

CicLAvia has hosted a similar route more or less annually for a few years. The Westside CicLAvia is among the most popular routes; the streets actually get wonderfully crowded at some points.

Tens of thousands of people from all over southern California descended on the Westside to enjoy quiet car-free streets. Below are event photos.

CicLAvia on Washington Boulevard in Culver City

CicLAvia on Venice Boulevard near Venice Beach

CicLAvia skaters in Mar Vista

Lower rider cyclists on Venice Boulevard

This CicLAvia bike has eight wheels, all of which were spinning

CicLAvia under the Metro E Line in Culver City

Readers - how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia?

Mark your calendars. The next CicLAvia events will take place on September 14 in South L.A., and October 12 in the Heart of L.A. celebrating 15 years of CicLAvia!