Monday’s Headlines

This Week in Livable Streets
Alhambra walk/bike plan, Glendale bike plan, Metro C Line construction, Malibu PCH emergency, Metro Micro, Ballona Path closure, the Boyle Heights Community Plan, and more
Eyes on the Street: Parking Protected Bike Lanes on Variel
Recent road diet parking-protected bike lanes connect residential developments to the G Line bike/walk path
Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project
The new path won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly, but it will connect cyclists to the future Metro Airport Connector station, serving the K Line and LAX people mover