Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:31 AM PST on January 8, 2024

Pasadena’s Cordova Street bike lanes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week in Livable Streets

Alhambra walk/bike plan, Glendale bike plan, Metro C Line construction, Malibu PCH emergency, Metro Micro, Ballona Path closure, the Boyle Heights Community Plan, and more

January 8, 2024
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Parking Protected Bike Lanes on Variel

Recent road diet parking-protected bike lanes connect residential developments to the G Line bike/walk path

January 8, 2024
Today's stories are presented by
Learn More
LAWA - LAX

Eyes on the Street: Short Bike Path Under Construction, Part of LAX People Mover Project

The new path won't quite make the car-centric airport area bike-friendly, but it will connect cyclists to the future Metro Airport Connector station, serving the K Line and LAX people mover

January 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

January 5, 2024
See all posts