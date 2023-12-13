Skip to Content
Pasadena

Eyes on the Street: Pasadena’s New Cordova Street Bike Lanes

Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets project includes about 0.9 mile of new road diet bike lanes between Lake Avenue and Arroyo Parkway

11:02 AM PST on December 13, 2023

Pasadena’s Cordova Street bike lanes. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The city of Pasadena recently installed new bike lanes on Cordova Street. Pasadena's 1.5-mile long Cordova Street Complete Streets Project includes about 0.9 mile of new bike lanes from Lake Avenue to Arroyo Parkway where Cordova ends - about a block from Metro's Del Mar A (former Gold) Line Station. Space for the new bike lanes was freed up by reducing the number of car lanes, called a road diet.

Pasadena City's map of its Cordova Street Complete Streets Project

The $2.7 million Cordova project also features road resurfacing, curb extensions at eight intersections, five new traffic signals, zebra crosswalks, sidewalk and ramp repair/replacement, and more.

The unprotected Cordova bike lanes are not quite as high quality a facility as Pasadena's recently completed two-way protected Union Street bikeway; the Cordova lanes are unprotected, with a buffer throughout and green pavement at conflict zones, including through intersections. With green paint, buffers, smooth pavement, and fewer car lanes to contend with, the Cordova lanes are about as nice as unprotected bike lanes get.

Pasadena's Cordova Street bike lanes now feature green pavement marking across conflict zones at intersections, merging areas, and driveways
New Cordova Street bike lanes

Thanks to Colin Bogart of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition for the heads ups on these new bike lanes.

