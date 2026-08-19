Viral Pothole Video Madness Shows How L.A. is Failing its Streets

Soon after, L.A. comedian Simone Boyce posted a similar pothole video, calling on Mayor Bass to “Mamdani” a pothole near Melrose Avenue.
Mayor Bass responded to Boyce, though, due to a parked car, the city couldn’t fill the hole that same day.
Some criticized the Mayor for taking to social media to declare victory before actually filling the hole. Nonetheless, the next day, Mayor Bass shared that the city did fix the pothole.
Meanwhile writer/journalist Alissa Walker (of Torched and L.A. Podcast) weighed in asking for the mayor to fix a car-sized pothole, which Walker had already reported to the city.
The mayor responded to Walker. Two days later city workers repaired the massive hole.
But wait! Why are there so many potholes to begin with?
It’s somewhat complicated.
Street conditions are impacted by city budget priorities, weather, traffic patterns, and more.
Walker noted that the city lacks a “CIP” – a multi-year Capital Infrastructure Program would go a long way toward ensuring investments go toward city priorities, like basic maintenance, or perhaps even equity, safety, environment, or climate.
Last winter was wetter than average, leading to greater wear and tear on asphalt. Today the city is in its second year of a fiscal crunch, meaning fewer workers out fixing and maintaining streets.
In this sort of situation, the city probably should be maintaining streets as efficiently as possible, right? Unfortunately, that has not been the case. The city’s Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services (called StreetsLA) has been changing which streets it repaves, and how it repaves them.
Resurfacing streets without sidewalks avoids PROWAG and HLA, but it means that StreetsLA is focusing city resurfacing work on well-off suburban areas, including many hillside areas. Even worse, according to the city, many of these suburban streets now being resurfaced are already in good shape. They don’t even need to be resurfaced.
The result of all this is a sort of man-made perfect storm. The streets that Boyce and Walker and likely you, the readers, are travelling on are a mess.
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