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This Week In Livable Streets

Transit Month, project delivery, Anaheim Street, PSAC and more
4:25 PM PDT on September 28, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Long Beach Anaheim Street improvements map

Transit Month, project delivery, Anaheim Street, PSAC and more.

  • This month – Move L.A. and its partners are hosting the annual So Cal Transit Month. There are lots of great transit events all month.
  • Tuesday 9/29 – The Long Beach City Public Works Department will host an in-person community update meeting for the Anaheim Street Corridor Improvement Project. Meeting will start at 6 p.m. at MacArthur Park Community Center at 1321 E. Anaheim Street. Sign up and details at LB project webpage.
  • Thursday 10/1 – Caltrans and Metro will host a virtual Delivery Support Workshop featuring practical guidance on PS&E (Plans, Specifications, and Estimates) delivery, ATP (Active Transportation Program) capacity building, CBO (community-based organization) partnerships, and transportation grant readiness. The free workshop will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Details and sign-up via Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 10/1 – Metro’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet at 6 p.m. at Metro headquarters. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Next Week Sunday 10/11 – CicLAvia returns for its annual Heart of L.A. event.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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