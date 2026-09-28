Monday’s Headlines
DIY crosswalks, ULA, bike lanes, bike path, elections, Glendale, East Hollywood, hydrogen, Brightline, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
11:21 AM PDT on September 28, 2026
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