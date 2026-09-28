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Monday’s Headlines

DIY crosswalks, ULA, bike lanes, bike path, elections, Glendale, East Hollywood, hydrogen, Brightline, car-nage, and more
11:21 AM PDT on September 28, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Crosswalk installation photo by Peoples Vision Zero
  • Advocates Paint DIY Crosswalks At South L.A. Crash Site (NBC4, KCAL)
  • ULA Spurs $467M L.A. Affordable Housing Solicitation (Mar Vista Voice)
  • How To Get Bike Lanes Installed In L.A. In HLA/PROWAG Era (Future Is L.A.)
  • More On Valley River Bike Path Construction (Hoodline)
  • More On Mayoral Race Contributions, Including Bike/Streets Money (LAist)
  • Polling Shows Marissa Roy Leading City Attorney Race (LAT)
    • Bolts Compares City Attorney Candidates
  • More On Glendale Affordable Pioneer Village Development (Urbanize)
  • 290-Unit Affordable Under Construction Near SMB/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
  • Transformational L.A. School Greening (Torched)
  • Santa Clarita Approves $1.7M Temporary Hydrogen Bus Fueling, Due To Construction Delays (SC Signal)
  • Mar Vista Voice Spots Amazon Delivery Cargo Bikes
  • Carnage: West Long Beach Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian (LB Post)
    • Two Dead In 7-Car Oxnard Crash (KTLA)
    • One Dead, One Critically Injured In Garden Grove Car vs. Pole Crash (KTLA)
    • Injuries In Car vs. Bus Santa Clarita Crash (SC Signal)
  • Brightline Files For Bankruptcy – Likely Impacts Vegas-SoCal High-Speed Rail (KTLA)

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