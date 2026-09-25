L.A. City to Greenlight West Valley River Bike/Walk Path Construction
The $84 million Los Angeles Riverway West San Fernando Valley project will extend 2.9 miles from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard - across the L.A. City neighborhood of Reseda
By Joe Linton
5:01 PM PDT on September 25, 2026
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