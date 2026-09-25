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L.A. City to Greenlight West Valley River Bike/Walk Path Construction

The $84 million Los Angeles Riverway West San Fernando Valley project will extend 2.9 miles from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard - across the L.A. City neighborhood of Reseda
5:01 PM PDT on September 25, 2026
L.A. City to Greenlight West Valley River Bike/Walk Path Construction
L.A. City rendering of West Valley L.A. River path project
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On Monday, September 28, the L.A. City Board of Public Works is scheduled to approve an $84 million construction contract for a new segment of the L.A. River bike/walk path in the west San Fernando Valley [BPW meeting agenda]. The project is intended to open in advance of the 2028 Olympics.

West SFV L.A. River path project map – via staff report

The $84 million Los Angeles Riverway West San Fernando Valley project will extend 2.9 miles from Vanalden Avenue to Balboa Boulevard – through the L.A. City neighborhood of Reseda.

For this project, construction had been anticipated to get underway in 2022. Escalating costs resulted in the project requiring additional funding. The city received a Metro grant in 2025. Urbanist YouTuber @leg_explains reported that the city still had to scale back the project scope, eliminating several street undercrossings that may be added at a later date. According to the BPW staff report, the current scope includes five at-grade crossings and just one under-crossing. This means that when cyclists arrive at cross streets, they will have to press a button and dodge car traffic to cross, instead of easily bicycling under.

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Joe Linton

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Bike Walk Paths | L.A. River Bike Path | The Valley

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