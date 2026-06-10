2026 Primary Election Results Round-Up: Strong Voter Support for Most Livable Streets Candidates

L.A. County is still counting ballots, so this round-up remains based on preliminary results.
For Southern California, there were no referendums directly on livable transportation issues, but there were plenty of candidates with records on these issues. As a majority blue county in a majority blue state, a lot of races often boil down to democrat vs. democrat, often pitting status quo democrats vs. more progressive democrats or, increasingly, democratic socialists. There are exceptions, but generally the latter – the more progressive group – tend to be more supportive of livable streets issues.
L.A. Mayor’s Race
Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass has secured first place in mayoral primary. As of now, last-minute progressive challenger and current City Councilmember Nithya Raman is set to battle her in the general election this November. Raman had initially trailed behind reality star villain and registered Republican Spencer Pratt, but she moved past him a few days ago as the Blue Shift kicked in, spawning a thousand right-wing conspiracy theories in the process.
At press time, Bass leads with 34.3 percent of votes. Raman is second with 28.9 percent and Pratt in third with 25.5 percent.
The mayor’s race, of course, impacts many livable streets issues.
Livable streets could do worse than Mayor Bass. The incumbent mayor has pushed back against federal ICE terror, worked to respond to homelessness humanely including facilitating some affordable housing production, and created an Office of Community Safety to uplift Safe Passage work, interventionists, public safety, and the socio-economic well-being of gang-impacted communities. Bass also deserves credit for preserving city operations in the face of federal attacks and lean state/local budgets.
On the other hand, Bass has been a bit too quick to heed pressure from the right, as seen in her choice of conservative and reform-averse Jim McDonnell as LAPD Chief, the prioritization of police budgets, and the preservation of single-family housing.
Bass has been especially disappointing at Metro, where the mayor is the single most powerful individual, controlling four seats on the 13-member board. The mayor has frequently been absent from board committee meetings. When Bass does show up, she generally tepidly supports transit, sometimes peppering her remarks with car-centric biases. On some key rail projects Bass sided with transit opposition – heavily against the K Line north, but also passively on the C Line and Sepulveda rail.
In contrast, Raman has taken a more progressive stance on housing, homelessness, and streets – including broad support for transit and bike facilities. Raman has been the key council voice on housing and homelessness.
Raman has been criticized by some on the left for shifting somewhat toward a centrist approach on some issues, including reforming Measure ULA (called the mansion tax) and softening some criticism of LAPD.
L.A. City Council Races
Unsurprisingly, incumbents did well. The overall make-up of the 15-member council remains largely intact.
Progressive pro-livability incumbent City Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez outpaced challengers and dark money attacks. Both won outright majorities, preventing run-offs.
Transit/bike/walk/environment leader incumbent Katy Yaroslavsky was reelected to her Westside seat. Arguably Mayor Bass’ greatest contribution at Metro has been to appoint Councilmember Yaroslavsky to that board.
Council centrist Democrats Tim McOsker and Monica Rodriguez won reelection. Westside councilmember Traci Park – a bicyclist who opposed Measure HLA and blocked affordable housing – prevailed over progressive challenger Faizah Malik.
Where the council may see significant change are the seats being vacated by term-limited Bob Blumenfield and Curren Price, in the West Valley Council District 3 and Central L.A. Council District 9 respectively.
Blumenfield has supported multimodal transportation, perhaps more than one should expect from relatively suburban CD3. The district will see a November runoff between Tim Gaspar, a pro-police Valley businessman, and Barri Worth Girvan, community affairs director for county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. In a three-candidate primary Gaspar received 46% and Girvan 42%.
Transit champion (and freeway expansion critic) incumbent Democrat County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath cruised to reelection with two-thirds of her district’s vote.
Termed-out Democrat County Supervisor Hilda Solis is leads her race (55.2 percent) for California’s 38th Congressional District. She faces Republican Pedro Casas (27.4 percent) this fall. Labor champion State Senator María Elena Durazo won with 60.6 percent of the vote in a five-candidate race for Solis’ Supervisor District 1 seat.
Longtime Glendale safe streets advocate bicyclist Alek Bartrosouf was elected to the five-member Glendale City Council, where he joins reelected incumbent environment/mobility champion City Councilmember Dan Brotman.
Transit rider/advocate planner Rebecca Pynoos was elected to the Beverly Hills City Council.
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