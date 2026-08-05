Metro Clearing Mature Trees to Widen 91 Freeway through North Long Beach
Metro is clearing 174 trees to make way for one more freeway lane through a pollution-burdened community of color. "Imagine Your Drive."
By Joe Linton
5:51 PM PDT on August 5, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Wednesday’s Headlines
Metro unhoused count, ICE, shade, ULA, car-nage, and more
August 5, 2026
Pomona adds ‘Kids World’ to Downtown
The impressive playground makes the civic center finally feel like a real park.
August 4, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metro system homelessness, cyclist Marc Papas, Pasadena, Chandler, parking, Metrolink, car-nage, and more
August 4, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
LB speed cameras, Metro state of the agency, river path, stadium gondola, Ktown, fareless, duplexes, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
August 3, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Heat wave, mega-events, speed cameras, LB Transit, Metrolink, Fred Rosen, Destination Crenshaw, car-nage and more
July 31, 2026