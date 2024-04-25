Skip to Content
Metro

Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025

Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting

5:40 PM PDT on April 25, 2024

Metro free student transit GoPass graphic

Today, the Metro board approved extending the agency's popular GoPass program that makes free transit available to students in most K-12 schools and community colleges in L.A. County. Find details at the Metro staff report.

The Metro GoPass program has been in effect since its 2021 approval for an initial two years, when it replaced an announced universal fareless transit initiative. The full program officially launched in late 2021. Last May, GoPass was extended an additional year - through June 2024.

Metro graph shows GoPass boardings increased during the current school year compared to the prior year. Slide via Metro presentation

Metro's student pass programs have long been championed by the transit advocacy group Move L.A., whose Executive Director Eli Lipmen terms GoPass the "largest fareless student transit pass program in the United States." Lipmen today credited the program with “creating the next generation of transit riders who will see the bus and rail system as their means of getting to school, work, extra-curriculars, appointments, culture and sporting events, and more.”

Students interested in obtaining their GoPass TAP card can find program details at this Metro website.

The board approved a related "bridge to farelessness" motion that included making the GoPass program permanent and reporting back on opportunities to fund and expand GoPass and LIFE (low income) programs.

Here are a few other very brief updates from today's Metro board meeting:

March 2024 overall monthly ridership was higher than March 2023. This is the sixteenth straight month of year-to-year monthly ridership increases. Both bus and rail ridership are up, with bus, especially, nearing pre-pandemic levels. Graph via today's CEO report.

Read More:

April 25, 2024
April 25, 2024
April 23, 2024
