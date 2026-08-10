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Monday’s Headlines

Heat and fires, LAX, Burbank, Inglewood, Claremont, El Sereno, WeHo, car-nage, and more
7:15 AM PDT on August 10, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
A Line Claremont Station rendering - via Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority
  • Heatwaves Trigger So Cal Forest Fires (KTLA, LAT, SC Signal)
  • Hollywood Reporter Praises Nick Andert LAX People Mover Exposé
  • Streets for All Alert: Tell Burbank Not To Fight Housing In BRT Lawsuit
  • Inglewood Eminent Domains Shopping Center for Stadium Shuttle Hub (L.A. Local, KCAL)
  • Progress On Foothill A Line To Claremont (Courier)
  • Court Rule Against Feds, For Homeless Funding Going To Housing (LAist)
  • Seven El Sereno Caltrans 710 Freeway Homes Sold to First Time Buyers (Eastsider)
  • Spectrum News Interviews Councilmember Imelda Padilla on Metro Roles
  • NELA Leaders Take On Vacant Storefronts, Commercial Landlords (Public Press)
  • L.A. City Expands Unarmed Crisis Response “CIRCLE” Program (SFV Sun)
  • Lime Deploys E-Scooter Parking Ambassadors To New Parking Zones (WeHo Times)
  • DJ Petesake YouTube Criticizes Inoperable Bus Windows
  • Carnage: Five-Car Inglewood Crash Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured (LAT)
    • Driver Kills Azusa Bicyclist (Biking in L.A., KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Santa Ana Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • DUI Suspect Arrested In Deadly Lake Forest Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Glendale Preschool Injuring Eight People (LAT, Daily News)
    • Apple Valley Driver Critically Injures Child Riding Scooter (KTLA)
    • South L.A. Driver Crashes Into, Destroys Taco Truck (KTLA)
    • Castaic Driver Takes Out Pole and Hydrant (SC Signal)
    • WeHo Business Tracks Down Truck That Crashed Into Building (WeHo Online)
  • OCTA Makes Bus Service Changes (NBC4)
  • Irvine To Open New JOST Bike/Ped Bridge Over 5 Freeway
  • This Week: Give Input On Coastal Rail Plan Through OC (LAist)

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