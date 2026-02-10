This Week In Livable Streets

Alissa Walker, Florence bus lanes, Baldwin Park Greenway opening, ESFV rail, Santa Monica first/last mile connections, and more.
- Tuesday 2/10 and Thursday 2/12 - Metro will host construction update meetings for East San Fernando Valley light rail - including an update on Terra Bella Street bike lanes (the consolation prize for Metro's planned removal of existing bike lanes on Van Nuys Boulevard). Virtual meeting is tonight, Tuesday at 6 p.m. In-person meeting is this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Alicia Broadous-Duncan Multipurpose Senior Center at 11300 Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima.
- Tuesday 2/10 - Metro will host an online community meeting about bus priority lanes to be installed on Florence Avenue from West Boulevard to Central Avenue. Virtual meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight.
- Wednesday 2/11 - The UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies will present its 2026 Perloff Lecture Series featuring invaluable journalist/advocate Alissa Walker, the maven behind Torched L.A. Walker will discuss her efforts to keep Angelenos informed and involved in shaping these dynamic forces that impact how people live and move every day. The talk will stream live via YouTube starting at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.
- Wednesday 2/11 - Metro will host a virtual construction update for the D Line subway focused on Beverly Hills. Virtual meeting starts at 12 p.m.
- Wednesday 2/11 - Tomorrow night the L.A. City Bureau of Engineering will host a 6 p.m. virtual information meeting for the Glendale Hyperion Bridge Improvement Project. L.A. City had long planned to renovate the massive historic 1927 multi-bridge structure. Advocates fought for walk/bike improvements including retaining both sidewalks on the main span, but the city approved a car-centric design back in 2015. After a decade delay, bridge project construction is expected to start this month.
- Thursday 2/12 - The city of West Hollywood will host a community rally in support of the Metro K Line northern extension, specifically the San Vicente-Fairfax alignment. The rally will take place starting at 8 a.m. in West Hollywood Park at 647 N San Vicente Boulevard in WeHo. Join elected officials, advocates, and neighbors to support Metro rail as Metro prepares to make its routing decision in the coming weeks. For more information, see rally event announcement and/or WeHo K Line page.
- Saturday 2/14 - The city of Baldwin Park will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for recently completed Baldwin Park Greenway improvements, which added ramp/stair entry point, landscaping, seating, and signage to the city's recent 2.5-mile bike/walk path along the San Gabriel River and the north side of Walnut Creek. The festivities start at 10 a.m. at Walnut Creek Nature Park, at 701 N. Frazier Avenue. Find event details at BP event page. Event is free, though email rsvp requested by Wednesday 2/11. More about the greenway project at a recent Streetsblog post.
- Sunday 2/15 - The City of Santa Monica and Santa Monica Spoke will host a free community bike ride tour of new first/last mile walk/bike connections to the Metro E Line 26th Street/Bergamot Station. The tour begins at 9 a.m. at Ishihara Park (the "front" side of Metro's E Line rail yard) at 2909 Exposition Boulevard. The guided tour will cover about two miles, showcasing recent upgrades. Find event details at Santa Monica Next. (To preview the project, see earlier SBLA post or video.)
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.