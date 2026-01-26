Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

It's been a year since Streetsblog L.A. last shared 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River & Connectivity) construction photos; see January 2025 post.
The Sixth Street PARC Project is sited under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, which opened in July 2022. SBLA reported on early PARC planning. Construction started in late 2022. The project is mostly in Boyle Heights, east of the Los Angeles River - with a smaller section located in the downtown Arts District, west of the river.
Construction appears to be fairly close to completion, especially east of the river. Paths look done; landscaping is in the ground. The project is anticipated to open this year.
Streetsblog photographed the site on January 17.
East of the River
West of the River
Before / After Images
Below are photographs showing construction progress over time.