Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

It's been a year since Streetsblog L.A. last shared 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River & Connectivity) construction photos; see January 2025 post.

The Sixth Street PARC Project is sited under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, which opened in July 2022. SBLA reported on early PARC planning. Construction started in late 2022. The project is mostly in Boyle Heights, east of the Los Angeles River - with a smaller section located in the downtown Arts District, west of the river.

Construction appears to be fairly close to completion, especially east of the river. Paths look done; landscaping is in the ground. The project is anticipated to open this year.

Streetsblog photographed the site on January 17.

East of the River

PARC construction along Mission Road

6th Street PARC plantings in place near the spiral bike/walk path

6th Street PARC project approaching completion - under the new 6th Street Viaduct

6th Street PARC artificial turf area near Clarence Street

PARC construction next to Mission Road

West of the River

6th Street PARC under construction near Mateo Street

Artificial turf area along the Arts District side of the 6th Street Viaduct

PARC area under construction in the shadow of the 6th Street Bridge - between Santa Fe Avenue and the L.A. River

Before / After Images

Below are photographs showing construction progress over time.

6th Street PARC - October 2024

6th Street PARC - January 2025

6th Street PARC - January 2026

6th Street PARC, west of the L.A. River in January 2025