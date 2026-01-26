Skip to Content
sixth street viaduct

Eyes on the Street: 6th Street Viaduct ‘PARC’ Construction

Sixth Street PARC - Park, Arts, River & Connectivity - construction is nearly complete, and expected to finish this year

4:56 PM PST on January 26, 2026

New park under the 6th Street Bridge appears nearly complete. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

It's been a year since Streetsblog L.A. last shared 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River & Connectivity) construction photos; see January 2025 post.

The Sixth Street PARC Project is sited under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, which opened in July 2022. SBLA reported on early PARC planningConstruction started in late 2022. The project is mostly in Boyle Heights, east of the Los Angeles River - with a smaller section located in the downtown Arts District, west of the river.

Construction appears to be fairly close to completion, especially east of the river. Paths look done; landscaping is in the ground. The project is anticipated to open this year.

Streetsblog photographed the site on January 17.

East of the River

PARC construction along Mission Road
6th Street PARC plantings in place near the spiral bike/walk path
6th Street PARC project approaching completion - under the new 6th Street Viaduct
6th Street PARC artificial turf area near Clarence Street
PARC construction next to Mission Road

West of the River

6th Street PARC under construction near Mateo Street
Artificial turf area along the Arts District side of the 6th Street Viaduct
PARC area under construction in the shadow of the 6th Street Bridge - between Santa Fe Avenue and the L.A. River

Before / After Images

Below are photographs showing construction progress over time.

6th Street PARC - October 2024
6th Street PARC - January 2025
6th Street PARC - January 2026
6th Street PARC, west of the L.A. River in January 2025
6th Street PARC, west of the L.A. River in January 2026

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

