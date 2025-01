It's not looking green yet, but the city of Los Angeles is making a lot of progress on construction of a new 12-acre park underneath and along the 6th Street Viaduct.

Rendering of Sixth Street PARC, via L.A. City Bureau of Engineering

The Sixth Street PARC (Park, Arts, River & Connectivity) Project will be located under the monumental new Sixth Street Viaduct, which opened in July 2022. SBLA reported on early PARC planning underway in 2017. PARC construction kicked off in late 2022.

Overall plan for 6th Street PARC via L.A. City Bureau of Engineering

The ~$30 million project is mostly in Boyle Heights, east of the Los Angeles River. It also includes a smaller section in the downtown L.A. Arts District, west of the river. Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2026. Read about recent PARC project progress at the latest project newsletter.

Streetsblog photographed the site last weekend.

View of the bridge and PARC construction at Mission Road

The PARC's concrete walk/bike paths are taking shape

Construction of the PARC restrooms, near Anderson Street

PARC construction, looking east toward the east edge of the park at the 101 Freeway (center)

At the PARC construction site, there is a pile of light standards from the demolished 1932 bridge. Apparently these will be part of the new park.

This part of the new park (north of 6th Street at Mateo Street) is located on the west/downtown side of the Los Angeles River - in the downtown Arts District.

Construction on the western portion of the PARC, looking east from Mateo Street toward the new bridge

Lastly here are two contrasting recent photos that show how the site has progressed.

October 2024 view of PARC construction