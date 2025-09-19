Skip to Content
Metro Pomona A Line Extension is Open

With nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - the world's longest light rail line now extends 57.6 miles from Pomona through Pasadena and downtown L.A. to Long Beach.

5:05 PM PDT on September 19, 2025

Metro A Line Pomona Station today. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Today Metro opened four new A Line stations on the agency's growing light rail system: Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona. The A Line now runs 57.6 miles from Pomona to Long Beach. Since Metro combined the former Blue and Gold Lines in 2023, the A Line was already the world's longest light rail line; today added nine new miles to bring the length to 57.6 miles.

Map showing today's new Glendora to Pomona segment, and the planned future extension from Pomona to Montclair

Getting the A Line this far has not been easy. When construction costs came in higher than anticipated, the current project was split into two phases, delaying planned stations in Claremont and Montclair. That future Montclair Station was dealt a further blow this month when San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) leadership decided against their part of the project.

For Glendora to Pomona, ground was broken in 2019. Construction, managed by the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority, weathered the pandemic, and wrapped up at the start of this year.

Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval speaking at this morning's opening ceremony
Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins at this morning's A Line opening festivities
Community leaders cut the ceremonial ribbon on the Metro A Line extension from Glendora to Pomona

Today Metro and San Gabriel Valley leaders gathered in Pomona to celebrate the new extension. They praised the completed project, and reiterated their commitment to building the next phase to Montclair. Speakers touted the rail line's benefits in providing sustainable transportation, creating jobs, and connecting communities - including serving more than a dozen colleges and universities.

Maiden public voyage of the A Line Westbound from Pomona
Newly opened Metro A Line San Dimas Station
Metro A Line Glendora Station

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

