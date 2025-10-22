Culver City Cuts Ribbon to Open Robertson Blvd Bus/Bike Facility

This morning Culver City officially opened its Robertson Boulevard Complete Street project. Culver City Mayor Dan O'Brien cut the ceremonial ribbon before a crowd of about 60.

Culver City Mayor Dan O'Brien (at podium) speaking at this morning's opening ceremony. Behind O'Brien are (left to right) City Councilmember Bubba Fish, Public Works Director Yanni Demitri, and Chief Transportation Officer Diana Chang.

Culver City's Chief Transportation Officer, Diana Chang, spoke about how Robertson is now "safer for everyone" and how the project demonstrates the city's commitment to multimodal mobility, safety, sustainability, and equity. City Councilmember Bubba Fish praised the project's benefits to climate, safety, and affordability.

Bright red bus-only markings on Robertson

Last month, as construction neared completion, Streetsblog shared Robertson photos and designs.

Robertson curb-protected bike lane under construction last month. The north end of the project is literally in the shadow of the elevated Metro E Line Station.

The Robertson project is not that long. It extends one block - about 700 feet - from Washington Boulevard to Venice Boulevard. To the city's credit, though, the project does all the right things to make Robertson make sense directly adjacent to the Metro E Line Culver City Station. In place of an earlier car-centric layout, Robertson now supports a balance of transit, walking, bicycling, and driving.

The project includes:

Protected bike lanes - the southbound bike lane is curb-protected next to car parking. The northbound bike lane is curb-level. The bike lanes are hard to miss with their bright green pavement.

Five dedicated bus bays for layovers for Culver CityBus, Big Blue Bus, and Metro. Bus-only space is also clear via the use of bright red pavement.

A widened sidewalk on the east side of Robertson (the side closest to the station).

Removal of a dangerous slip lane at the northeast corner of Robertson and Washington.

Two rainwater catch basins.

Four new trees.

Several speakers expressed gratitude to Metro for project funding via a Metro Active Transport, Transit and First/Last Mile Program (MAT) grant.

The southbound bike lane is protected by low concrete curbs

This wide sidewalk area at Robertson and Washington was formerly a slip lane for drivers

The northbound bike lane is at curb-level

Robertson bike lane and bus bays