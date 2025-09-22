Eyes on the Street: Culver City Robertson Improvements Under Construction

Construction is well underway on Culver City's Robertson Blvd Complete Street Project. The bike/walk/transit project is located on one 700-foot-long block of Robertson Boulevard - from Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard - immediately south of the Metro E Line Culver City Station.
The project reduces a five-lane street down to just three lanes for cars, adding protected bike lanes, new bus bays, and an expanded sidewalk. It also eliminates a dangerous slip lane at Washington Boulevard.
The southbound bike lane is curb-protected, similar to top-quality facilities in Santa Monica, Long Beach, and Pomona.
The northbound bike lane will run at curb-level, in a wide sidewalk along bus bays.
Per the project website, additional features will include street trees, benches, and improved bus stops.
Construction is mostly done. The overall changes appear to transform a fairly anonymous car-centric street into one that pertains to the adjacent light rail station: a sort of mini-transit-mall facilitating walking and biking to the station.
Speaking of nearly completed Culver City safe street projects, the city is also nearly done with a new raised crosswalk on Coombs Avenue, connecting Memorial Park with the Wende Museum.