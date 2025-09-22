Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Culver City Robertson Improvements Under Construction

Culver City is nearly done transforming one long block of Robertson Boulevard to be a safe bike/walk/transit first/last mile connection to the Metro E Line Station

2:40 PM PDT on September 22, 2025

Curb-protected bike lane construction on Robertson Boulevard in Culver City. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Construction is well underway on Culver City's Robertson Blvd Complete Street Project. The bike/walk/transit project is located on one 700-foot-long block of Robertson Boulevard - from Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard - immediately south of the Metro E Line Culver City Station.

The project reduces a five-lane street down to just three lanes for cars, adding protected bike lanes, new bus bays, and an expanded sidewalk. It also eliminates a dangerous slip lane at Washington Boulevard.

Culver City Robertson Boulevard conceptual plan [pdf]. Note that about 100 feet of the north end of the project is located in the city of Los Angeles

The southbound bike lane is curb-protected, similar to top-quality facilities in Santa Monica, Long Beach, and Pomona.

Southbound protected bike lane under construction on Robertson in Culver City
Robertson construction at Washington Boulevard: protected bike lane (left) and expanded sidewalk including close slip lane (center, right)

The northbound bike lane will run at curb-level, in a wide sidewalk along bus bays.

Future northbound bikeway will be located on this widened sidewalk area

Per the project website, additional features will include street trees, benches, and improved bus stops.

New widened sidewalk, bikeway, and bus bays under construction along Robertson Boulevard

Construction is mostly done. The overall changes appear to transform a fairly anonymous car-centric street into one that pertains to the adjacent light rail station: a sort of mini-transit-mall facilitating walking and biking to the station.

Speaking of nearly completed Culver City safe street projects, the city is also nearly done with a new raised crosswalk on Coombs Avenue, connecting Memorial Park with the Wende Museum.

Nearly completed new raised crosswalk across Coombs Avenue just east of Culver Boulevard
Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

September 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 22, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

Metro

Metro Pomona A Line Extension is Open

With nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - the world's longest light rail line now extends 57.6 miles from Pomona through Pasadena and downtown L.A. to Long Beach.

September 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

September 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

September 18, 2025
Metro

Metro Planning Committee Approves $85M for Bike/Ped Project Grants

The Metro Board Planning and Programming Committee approved $85.5 million for 16 grants to cities for walk and bike projects. Most make first/last mile transit connections and serve Olympics mobility.

September 17, 2025
See all posts