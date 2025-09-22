Eyes on the Street: Culver City Robertson Improvements Under Construction

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Construction is well underway on Culver City's Robertson Blvd Complete Street Project. The bike/walk/transit project is located on one 700-foot-long block of Robertson Boulevard - from Venice Boulevard to Washington Boulevard - immediately south of the Metro E Line Culver City Station.

The project reduces a five-lane street down to just three lanes for cars, adding protected bike lanes, new bus bays, and an expanded sidewalk. It also eliminates a dangerous slip lane at Washington Boulevard.

Culver City Robertson Boulevard conceptual plan [pdf]. Note that about 100 feet of the north end of the project is located in the city of Los Angeles

The southbound bike lane is curb-protected, similar to top-quality facilities in Santa Monica, Long Beach, and Pomona.

Southbound protected bike lane under construction on Robertson in Culver City

Robertson construction at Washington Boulevard: protected bike lane (left) and expanded sidewalk including close slip lane (center, right)

The northbound bike lane will run at curb-level, in a wide sidewalk along bus bays.

Future northbound bikeway will be located on this widened sidewalk area

Per the project website, additional features will include street trees, benches, and improved bus stops.

New widened sidewalk, bikeway, and bus bays under construction along Robertson Boulevard

Construction is mostly done. The overall changes appear to transform a fairly anonymous car-centric street into one that pertains to the adjacent light rail station: a sort of mini-transit-mall facilitating walking and biking to the station.

Speaking of nearly completed Culver City safe street projects, the city is also nearly done with a new raised crosswalk on Coombs Avenue, connecting Memorial Park with the Wende Museum.