Workshop for 710 Stub Conversion set for Wednesday October 8

If this survey from the SR 710 Terminus Task Force is any reliable indication, SBLA readers will likely be celebrating (some day) when the Alhambra area freeway “stub” is reconfigured.

The online survey encourages San Gabriel Valley locals - especially folks in and near the city of Alhambra - to rank their preferences among bikeways, bus stops, Metrolink connections, a new park, affordable and/or student housing, and connections to nearby neighborhoods.

The 710 Freeway of course has remained unfinished for decades, and never will be finished after Metro canceled $6+ billion extension plans. Since then Pasadena took back its portion of land slated for tunnel construction.

Those following the 710 corridor’s afterlife will recall the Advancing Alhambra plan to rebuild the six-lane stub as a four-lane complete street with tree cover, walking paths, and bike lanes - all from the 710/10 interchange and Valley Boulevard.

This aerial drone video shows the 710 Freeway stub between Valley Boulevard at the start of the video and the 10 Freeway at the end.

While the previous claim by design consultants that reconfiguring the stub would discourage “through” commuters from using Alhambra’s portion of Valley seems somewhat questionable, new pedestrian and bicycle connections to Cal State Los Angeles feel like a clear win for residents.

For drivers, the northerly extension of Ramona Road along the arterial towards Valley also feels like a good alternative to traffic on the 10 (or weaving through residential streets up to Valley).

In addition to the input survey, a workshop will take place this Wednesday evening at Cal State L.A. Register here.

Wednesday 10/8 - SR710 Terminus/Stub Community Forum from 6-8 p.m. at the Cal State University Los Angeles, Student Services Building, Room 120 [ - SR710 Terminus/Stub Community Forum from 6-8 p.m. at the Cal State University Los Angeles, Student Services Building, Room 120 [ Campus Map ]. The Student Services Building is a short walk from the Cal State LA Transit Center , served by Metrolink trains, and Metro, Foothill Transit, and other buses. Drivers are recommended to park in Structure A . For meeting information, contact info@710southstub.com

