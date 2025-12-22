Skip to Content
Metro

Watch Nick Andert’s 2025 So Cal Transit Update Video

Get up to speed on what has been happening, and what transit riders can expect in the coming decades

3:56 PM PST on December 22, 2025

Screengrab of Nick Andert 2025 transit update video

If you're interested in Southern California transit, and you have 50 minutes to spare, you will want to check out Nick Andert's latest video. It's an end of year overview on this year's transit accomplishments, and a both grounded and hopeful look at the current status of future transit projects. The focus is primarily Metro projects, but also includes regional rail, high-speed rail, and more.

Andert has thought a lot about how to plan, fund, build, and operate transit. He clearly cares deeply about transit being effective and improving the lives of Angelenos. Get up to speed on what has been happening, and what transit riders can expect in the coming decades.

How many Streetsblog cameos can you spot?

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

