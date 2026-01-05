This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, and more.

Thursday 1/8 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet starting at 6 p.m. Details at - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet starting at 6 p.m. Details at Eventbrite

Monrovia's Satoru Tsuneishi Park opens next week, Tuesday January 13

Tuesday 1/13 - The city of Monrovia will host grand opening for Satoru Tsuneishi Park at 1111 Encino Avenue. Ribbon-cutting and speeches scheduled for 3pm. Please RSVP to tcherry@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8226. Additional park information at Next week- The city of Monrovia will host grand opening for Satoru Tsuneishi Park at 1111 Encino Avenue. Ribbon-cutting and speeches scheduled for 3pm. Please RSVP to tcherry@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8226. Additional park information at SBLA coverage of groundbreaking or city webpage

Ongoing : scheduled Metro service alerts: Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027

Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. : The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org