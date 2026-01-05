Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro Public Safety Advisory Committee, and more.

8:04 PM PST on January 5, 2026

Metro G Line busway detours are in effect now through 2027. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Thursday 1/8 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet starting at 6 p.m. Details at Eventbrite.
Monrovia's Satoru Tsuneishi Park opens next week, Tuesday January 13
  • Next week Tuesday 1/13 - The city of Monrovia will host grand opening for Satoru Tsuneishi Park at 1111 Encino Avenue. Ribbon-cutting and speeches scheduled for 3pm. Please RSVP to tcherry@monroviaca.gov or 626-256-8226. Additional park information at SBLA coverage of groundbreaking or city webpage.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Potholes, wildfires, car-free life, Chandler bikeway, South Pasadena freeway fighter, East L.A. walks, car-nage, and more

January 6, 2026
Metro

UCLA Study Finds Metro Transit Ambassador Program Is Benefitting Metro Riders

"Overall, ambassadors contribute to improved passenger experiences and play a needed role not well-served by other existing staff or system design features."

January 5, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

La Brea pothole, cap-and-trade, rain gardens, river path, Angeles Crest Highway, car-nage, and more

January 5, 2026
Metro

Streetsblog Predictions for 2026

Rail openings, speed cameras, but not many new bikeways

January 2, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

January 2, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

ICE, rain, failing streets, climate costs, car-free life, transit, new CA laws, Mamdani, car-nage, and more

December 31, 2025
