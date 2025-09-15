Central Avenue CicLAvia – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in yesterday's Historic South Central meets Watts CicLAvia, presented by Metro and the city of Los Angeles. The 6.25-mile open streets event closed Central Avenue to cars, opening it for bicycling, skating, running, scootering, and more.
Angelenos of all sizes, shapes, ages came together to enjoy being in public space. Kids got a taste of the independence of moving self-propelled through car-free space. Many cyclists were showing off their individualized bikes - from incredible low riders, to antique tandems, to stuffed animals in baskets transported by tiny bikes still supported by training wheels. Businesses, especially restaurants, were activated and busy. Event hubs were bustling.
These events are wonderful, community-full, perhaps even magical in their invocation of a safe healthy peaceful possible future for Los Angeles.
Readers - how was your Central Avenue CicLAvia yesterday?