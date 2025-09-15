Central Avenue CicLAvia – Open Thread

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in yesterday's Historic South Central meets Watts CicLAvia, presented by Metro and the city of Los Angeles. The 6.25-mile open streets event closed Central Avenue to cars, opening it for bicycling, skating, running, scootering, and more.

CicLAvia's six-mile route on Central Avenue

Angelenos of all sizes, shapes, ages came together to enjoy being in public space. Kids got a taste of the independence of moving self-propelled through car-free space. Many cyclists were showing off their individualized bikes - from incredible low riders, to antique tandems, to stuffed animals in baskets transported by tiny bikes still supported by training wheels. Businesses, especially restaurants, were activated and busy. Event hubs were bustling.

These events are wonderful, community-full, perhaps even magical in their invocation of a safe healthy peaceful possible future for Los Angeles.

Rider pops a wheelie on Central during CicLAvia

Young skater on Central Avenue

Runner and cyclists on Central Avenue

Cyclists passing the Masjid Bilal Islamic Center at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Central Avenue. Two decades ago, Los Angeles City renamed this intersection/area Malcolm X Way. This year, commemorating Malcolm X's 100th birthday, the city dedicated five miles of Crenshaw Boulevard as the Malcolm X Route.

King Henry Jackson of the Real Rydaz and Kenneth - K-9 - Williams, founder of the World Riders, show off their low riders at Sunday's CicLAvia

A rider and her eye-catching floral low rider bike

Elaborate bicycle and trailer creation - at Sunday's Central Avenue CicLAvia

CicLAvia on Central Avenue

Dozens of businesses along Central Avenue - mostly restaurants, but also bike shops, stores, etc. - activated their frontage to meet and engage CicLAvia participants. This happens to some extent at nearly all Southern California open streets events. It appeared to be increasing on Central Avenue, where CicLAvia has nearly become an annual occurrence.

Well-used bike parking at Honduras Grill (and neighboring Tam's Burgers #24 - just to the right of the photo) during CicLAvia

More CicLAvia business activation along Central Avenue

Readers - how was your Central Avenue CicLAvia yesterday?

CicLAvia celebrates its 15th birthday next month, with a return to the Heart of L.A. route event on Sunday October 12.

