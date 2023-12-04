CicLAvia South L.A. December 2023 Open Thread

As usual, thousands of people showed up to enjoy car-free streets. Families walked, biked and scooted the route, mostly in the shadows of the Canary Island Pine trees that mark a living memorial to Dr. King.
Four hubs featured activities, booths, performances, food trucks, and more. Along the route, restaurants and other eats, from the 27th Street Bakery to street vendors, were packed with walkers and cyclists taking short breaks to recharge.
The weather was cool and sunny, perfect for a taking a walk or ride.
Overall attendance appeared slightly less than the massive crowds that CicLAvia events often draw. It was somewhat less convenient to take Metro rail to the event, as Metro had planned partial closures (for maintenance/construction) on its K and C Lines, as well as an unplanned B/D Line subway closure due to a significant electrical issue at Union Station.
Readers, how was your experience at yesterday's CicLAvia South L.A.?
Santa Monica's recently completed 17th Street bikeway improvements have a "region leading design" featuring Southern California's first protected "Dutch-style" intersections, plus concrete curb protection, and makes great connections to the city's growing bikeway network