Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

8:59 AM PDT on August 11, 2025

Street restoration yesterday on Wilshire at Western. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Attack Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • Metro and L.A. Restore Wilshire Boulevard At/Near Western (JRL Bluesky)
  • Pasadena Installing First/Last Mile Improvements At Allen Station (Pasadena Now)
  • Pasadena CSC Recommendations For Chaining Train and Bike Path
  • Metro Temporarily Closing 5 Freeway For Widening Construction (SC Signal, SCV News)
  • A Line Adjacent Affordable Housing Rising In LB (Urbanize)
  • SaMo Ending Free E.V. Parking (SM Next)
  • Yes, L.A. Is At Risk For Flooding, Again (Public Press)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In 60 Freeway Loose Tire Crash In Pomona (LAT, NBC4)
    • Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into South Pas Median (SP Review)
    • Driver Crashes Into Trees, Wall In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
  • Newsom Coddles Big Oil (LAist, LAT)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

