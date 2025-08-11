Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Attack Continues (L.A. Taco)
- ICE Terrorizes Van Nuys Home Depot (SFV Sun)
- ICE Protests Take To DTLA, MacArthur Park (NBC4)
- Metro and L.A. Restore Wilshire Boulevard At/Near Western (JRL Bluesky)
- Pasadena Installing First/Last Mile Improvements At Allen Station (Pasadena Now)
- Pasadena CSC Recommendations For Chaining Train and Bike Path
- Metro Temporarily Closing 5 Freeway For Widening Construction (SC Signal, SCV News)
- A Line Adjacent Affordable Housing Rising In LB (Urbanize)
- SaMo Ending Free E.V. Parking (SM Next)
- Yes, L.A. Is At Risk For Flooding, Again (Public Press)
- Carnage: Driver Killed In 60 Freeway Loose Tire Crash In Pomona (LAT, NBC4)
- Newsom Coddles Big Oil (LAist, LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA