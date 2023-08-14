Eyes on the Street: New La Brea Bus Lanes are Open
The initially announced ~5.9 miles of bus lane were whittled down to just ~2.5 miles installed in the current project. City Councilmember Heather Hutt continues to block implementation below Olympic Boulevard.
They're not quite complete, but L.A. bus riders can celebrate that the new La Brea peak-hour bus lanes are open! The La Brea bus lanes are a joint project of Metro and the cities of Los Angeles and West Hollywood.
L.A. City's portion of the new bus lanes was approved back in 2015 as part of the city's Mobility Plan. The project was picked up by the Metro/LADOT (L.A. City Transportation Department) Bus Speed Improvements work group. In 2021, Metro announced that about 5.9 miles of La Brea bus lanes (from Sunset Boulevard to Coliseum Street) were anticipated to open in 2022. After a couple of false starts, construction got underway last month, and now appears complete.
The new bus lanes are in operation on weekdays from 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.