This Week In Livable Streets

Measure HLA is turning one and will have its own dashboard, SGV Greenway tour, and more.
- Wednesday 4/9 - This Wednesday marks one year since Measure HLA, the L.A. City Healthy Streets Initiative, became L.A. City law. HLA requires the city to gradually implement approved bus/bike/walk improvements during certain street projects. The law also mandates that the city, within a year of the law taking effect, implement a public-facing website tracking progress. So the city's HLA website should be online by Wednesday.
- Saturday 4/12 - ActiveSGV will host an easy 9-mile bike tour of San Gabriel River greenway sites. The SGV Greenway Network Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. at San Gabriel River Park at 255 San Fidel Avenue in the community of Bassett. Details and sign-up at Eventbrite.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
