This Week In Livable Streets

Measure HLA will turn one and have its own dashboard, SGV Greenway tour, and more

3:34 PM PDT on April 7, 2025

Metro G Line busway detours are in effect now through 2027. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Measure HLA is turning one and will have its own dashboard, SGV Greenway tour, and more.

  • Wednesday 4/9 - This Wednesday marks one year since Measure HLA, the L.A. City Healthy Streets Initiative, became L.A. City law. HLA requires the city to gradually implement approved bus/bike/walk improvements during certain street projects. The law also mandates that the city, within a year of the law taking effect, implement a public-facing website tracking progress. So the city's HLA website should be online by Wednesday.
  • Saturday 4/12 - ActiveSGV will host an easy 9-mile bike tour of San Gabriel River greenway sites. The SGV Greenway Network Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. at San Gabriel River Park at 255 San Fidel Avenue in the community of Bassett. Details and sign-up at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

