Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:33 AM PST on January 28, 2025

Fallen power lines block Metrolink tracks in downtown L.A. – photo via Metrolink social media

  • L.A. Traffic Deaths Exceed Murders For Second Straight Year (Xtown)
  • Fallen Power Lines In DTLA Disrupt Metrolink Service (KTLA, KCAL)
  • Norwalk Approves Civic Center Plan, Expanded Housing (Urbanize)
  • More Photos Of Sixth Street PARC Progress (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Single Car Crash In Westminster (2UrbanGirls)
    • La Habra Driver Crashes Into Peds, Kills One, Injures Other (KCAL)
    • Driver Takes Out Power Pole, Causing Newhall Blackout (KHTS)
  • 194-Unit Affordable Housing Nearly Open By LB Willow Station (Urbanize)
  • History Of the Harbor Area 47 Freeway (Daily Breeze)
  • Eaton Fire Disproportionately Affected Black Residents (KTLA)
  • Maui Post-Fire Crisis Offers Lessons For L.A. (Capital & Main)

