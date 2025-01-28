Tuesday’s Headlines

- L.A. Traffic Deaths Exceed Murders For Second Straight Year (Xtown)
- Fallen Power Lines In DTLA Disrupt Metrolink Service (KTLA, KCAL)
- Norwalk Approves Civic Center Plan, Expanded Housing (Urbanize)
- More Photos Of Sixth Street PARC Progress (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Single Car Crash In Westminster (2UrbanGirls)
- 194-Unit Affordable Housing Nearly Open By LB Willow Station (Urbanize)
- History Of the Harbor Area 47 Freeway (Daily Breeze)
- Eaton Fire Disproportionately Affected Black Residents (KTLA)
- Maui Post-Fire Crisis Offers Lessons For L.A. (Capital & Main)
