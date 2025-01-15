Where Metro and Caltrans Are Widening L.A. Freeways, Sabotaging the Climate, Fanning the Flames

Climate disruption is here. Right now. It's past time that Southern California transportation heavyweights - including Metro and Caltrans - stop fanning the flames.

For a week now, Southern California has experienced the most destructive wildfires in recorded history.

Southern California wildfires have been around for centuries, probably millennia. But hot dry powerful winds in January, after more than half a year with essentially no rain - that's a climate crisis. It's right here, right now.

There are many factors contributing to the climate disruption, but the biggest one is driving. The largest source of greenhouse gases, especially in Southern California, is tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks.

To stop making the climate crisis more deadly, Southern California needs to invest in making alternatives safer, more effective, more convenient.

Two main government entities spend billions of taxpayer dollars each year to shape Southern California's transportation landscape: Metro (the transportation agency for L.A. County) and Caltrans (the state department of Transportation).

Some people think that Metro is just buses and trains. It's not. While operating transit, Metro is also actively expanding freeways. A recent Metro report found that, on the whole, Metro projects and programs are increasing emissions. Metro freeway expansions greatly increase greenhouse gas emissions - much more than any decrease from all of Metro's bus and rail projects combined.

Metro freeway expansion is done in partnership with Caltrans, which owns and maintains California freeways.

Below is a list of Metro and Caltrans freeway expansion projects currently underway, followed by Metro/Caltrans future freeway expansions that are still in the planning stages.

Perhaps Metro and Caltrans could learn from the current fires and change course. Perhaps harmful fires could lead the two freeway builders to pause some projects. Perhaps the public will need to put pressure on agency leadership to show them that the constant freeway expansion status quo is unsustainable.

Metro and Caltrans freeway expansion under construction

5 Freeway expansion in North L.A. County: Metro and Caltrans are spending $679 million to add more lanes to the 5 Freeway through much of Santa Clarita.

57/60 Freeway expansion in Diamond Bar: Metro and Caltrans are spending more than half a billion dollars on a multi-phase project to add another lane and new extended ramp structures, increasing the capacity of the 57/60 confluence in the east L.A. County city of Diamond Bar (see photo at top).

Metro 71 Freeway widening under construction, photo taken earlier this month

71 Freeway expansion in Pomona: Metro and Caltrans are spending $200+ million to widen a mile and a half of the 71 Freeway - from four lanes to eight lanes. To date, the project has demolished a couple dozen homes, with additional home demolition planned.

405 Freeway expansion in Torrance: Metro and Caltrans are winding down their nearly completed $62 million 405 Freeway project in the South Bay city of Torrance, which added more lanes and a new off-ramp.

Metro/Caltrans 605 Freeway South Street ramp widening construction in October 2024

605 Freeway expansion in Cerritos: Metro and Caltrans are spending $33 million to widen the 605 Freeway's South Street off-ramp. The widened ramp lays the groundwork for adding one more lane to the 605 Freeway itself.

Future Metro/Caltrans freeway expansion being planned

5 Freeway expansion: Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 5 Freeway through the city of Downey and north to the 710 Freeway. The next phase would be part of the 605 Freeway expansion listed below.

14 Freeway expansion: Metro and Caltrans plans to widen Highway 14 from Santa Clarita to Palmdale.

71 Freeway expansion: Metro and Caltrans are planning an additional future phase of the above-mentioned 71 Freeway widening.

91 Freeway widening slide from Metro presentation this morning

91 Freeway expansion: Metro and Caltrans had planned three 91 Freeway widening projects, though it appears that one (in North Long Beach) is being canceled, thanks to the leadership of Metro Chair Janice Hahn.

105 Freeway expansion: Last month, the Metro board approved working with Caltrans to widen the 105 Freeway. The $757 million dollar project expands toll lanes, adds capacity to connecting ramps, and more.

405 Freeway expansion: Metro and Caltrans are planning more than half a dozen 405 Freeway widening projects.

Slide from Metro's presentation this morning - on 605 Corridor Improvement Project that would expand the 605, 5, 10, 60, and 105 Freeways.

605 Freeway mega-expansion: Metro and Caltrans are planning a $5+ billion 605 Freeway expansion project that would also expand nearby portions of the 5, 10, 60, and 105 Freeways. This morning the Metro board Planning Committee approved the 605 Corridor Improvement Project environmental clearance process proceeding [staff report]. Metro is also moving ahead with several early ramp expansion projects that lay the groundwork for this mega-expansion.

710 Freeway expansion: After decades of community resistance, Metro and Caltrans scaled back lower 710 Freeway expansion mega-project plans (which had included 40+ new lane-miles), but the latest plans would still add around four new lane-miles.