SGV Connect 130 – Streetsblog Editors Recap the 2024 Election

The post-election special features a pair of Streetsblog editors, Joe Linton of Streetsblog L.A. and Melanie Curry of Streetsblog California, joining Damien Newton and Chris Greenspon.

Most of the talking was done by Curry, Linton, and Newton, and the trio kicked off the discussion by outlining the impact of the Trump administration on federal transportation funding, particularly high-speed rail and public transportation. In a new administration, California will face challenges securing federal funding.

For LA County, we cover some important county measures including the “climate bond,” Measure A for maintaining the county’s homeless services, and Measure G which will expand the Board of Supervisors and create a county executive position.

In LA City, progressive Isabel Jurado unseated city councilmember Kevin de León, which could bring improvements for transportation and livability. Local elections in the San Gabriel Valley saw Sasha Renée Pérez elected to the State Senate and Nan Wong to the Alhambra City Council.

