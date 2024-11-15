Skip to Content
SGV Connect 130 – Streetsblog Editors Recap the 2024 Election

The post-election special features a pair of Streetsblog editors, Joe Linton of Streetsblog L.A. and Melanie Curry of Streetsblog California, joining Damien Newton and Chris Greenspon.

12:05 PM PST on November 15, 2024

Most of the talking was done by Curry, Linton, and Newton, and the trio kicked off the discussion by outlining the impact of the Trump administration on federal transportation funding, particularly high-speed rail and public transportation. In a new administration, California will face challenges securing federal funding.

For LA County, we cover some important county measures including the “climate bond,” Measure A for maintaining the county’s homeless services, and Measure G which will expand the Board of Supervisors and create a county executive position. 

In LA City, progressive Isabel Jurado unseated city councilmember Kevin de León, which could bring improvements for transportation and livability. Local elections in the San Gabriel Valley saw Sasha Renée Pérez elected to the State Senate and Nan Wong to the Alhambra City Council.

Find yourself wanting more SGV Connect? You can hear more on County Measures A and G in our last podcast featuring homelessness solutions super hero Shawn Morrissey and Supervisor Hilda Solis. You can also check out our last podcast with State Senator-elect Renee-Peréz here or an appearance on Greenspon’s SGV Weekly here. You can also read a transcript of the below podcast here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

Melanie Curry
Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

