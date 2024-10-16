Skip to Content
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 129: Looking at Measures A and G

Both ballot measures need a simple majority to pass. SGV Connect will be back after the election to review what voters decided locally, regionally and across the state.

11:39 AM PDT on October 16, 2024

With many mail-in ballots already in voters' hands, it's time for the SGV Connect election special. This week we talk with a pair of experts about two ballot measures that L.A. County voters will decide this fall.

First, Damien interviews County Supervisor Hilda Solis about Measure G. Measure G was put on the ballot with the support of three of the five Supervisors and would change the way L.A. County's elected government works. The measure would expand the Board of Supervisors from five to nine members, create new reforms designed to increase transparency for L.A. County departments, and create a county-wide elected position that would serve as the CEO for the County. The reforms to how the Supervisors are elected wouldn't take place until after the next census, so even if it passes don't expect too many changes to happen too soon.

A transcript of the interview can be found here.

After that, Chris interviews Shawn Morrissey of Union Station Housing. Shawn has appeared twice before on the podcast giving overviews on the county-wide politics around homelessness. Today he's explaining and promoting Measure A. In 2017, voters approved a 1/4 cent sales tax to fund homeless services that will expire in 2027. Measure A would erase that sunset and increase the sales tax to 1/2 a cent.

A transcript of the interview is available here.

SGV Connect is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the new Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Chris Greenspon

Chris is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog LA and co-host for SGV Connect. He's been a La Puente native since 1991, and a radio journalist since 2014. He hosts the podcast SGV Weekly.

