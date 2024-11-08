Friday Bikeway Briefs: Ktown, Leimert Park, UCLA, USC, Highland Park, and Tarzana

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

For your Friday reading: updates on six bike projects in various L.A. City neighborhoods. Nothing earthshattering here, but a few positive steps toward a more bikeable city.

Slip Lane Closure at 1st and Vermont

Bike/walk improvements at the northeast corner of First Street and Vermont Avenue

This week, in population-dense Koreatown, the L.A. City Transportation Department (LADOT) closed a dangerous slip lane in front of Virgil Middle School and within a couple blocks of a half-dozen schools. The site is also two blocks south of the Metro B Line Beverly/Vermont Station.

Slip lane graphic via SF Better Streets

The city reconfigured the northeast corner of First Street and Vermont Avenue. The curved area that facilitated drivers turning without stopping is now blocked off by plastic bollards. The street is restriped to ensure drivers make a safer turn.

The former turn pocket space has been reallocated to add about a hundred feet of protection to the existing bike lane.

Newly protected stretch of bike lane on First Street

The First/Vermont location sees a lot of foot traffic, especially heavy before and after school. (The maroon car on the left is in the newly protected bike lane.)

(Note: this one is near and dear to this author, Streetsblog Editor Joe Linton. It's close to where I live. I often bike or walk through it to get to the Metro station. I frequently walk my daughter through this intersection to get to and from her school bus stop. I have long been concerned about how some drivers whip around this corner without stopping.)

New Bike Lanes on 43rd Street

New bike lanes on 43rd Street in Leimert Park

Along with recent repaving, LADOT is making some changes to streets in Leimert Park Village, long a beloved cultural and business center for Black Los Angeles.

New 43rd Street bike lanes

Degnan Boulevard has new sharrows and new back-in parking

Degnan Boulevard temporary signage explains back-in angele parking

Recent Leimert Park street changes include:

new bike lanes on 43rd Street - from Crenshaw Boulevard to Leimert Boulevard

new sharrows on Degnan Boulevard and 43rd Place - streets where front-in diagonal parking has been converted to safer back-in diagonal parking

strengthening of barriers to keep cars out of the pedestrian plaza , which is getting a refresh

New UCLA Bike Lane

Last summer, UCLA added a westbound plastic-bollard-protected bike lane on Westholme Avenue from Hilgard Avenue to Charles E. Young Drive.

The new Westholme lane joins a handful of protected bikeways installed on campus in recent years.

UCLA's Strathmore Place protected bike lanes date to c. 2017

New Bike Protection on Jefferson Boulevard

There is more collegiate bicycle news across town - could a bikeability rivalry be in the offing?

In September, LADOT added plastic bollard protection to existing bike lanes on Jefferson Boulevard along USC's South L.A. campus. The area around USC has long seen high levels of bicycling and walking.

Scramble intersection on Jefferson at USC

The modest Jefferson upgrades extend eastbound from Orchard Avenue to Royal Street, and westbound from Hoover Street to Orchard. They dovetail with pedestrian scramble intersections at Jefferson/Hoover and Jefferson/McClintock Avenue.

New bike lanes on Mesa Avenue

A couple months ago, LADOT added new bike lanes on Mesa Avenue. The one-block quarter-mile-long facility extends from York Boulevard to Avenue 61 in the northeast L.A. community of Highland Park.

The Mesa bikeway connects to bike lanes on York, and is a fairly flat short (one-third mile) bike ride from the Metro A Line Highland Park Station.

Preliminary Striping on Reseda Boulevard

Preliminary bike lane striping on Reseda Boulevard earlier this week

It is taking the city a while to complete new bike lanes high up in the hills at the Tarzana end of Reseda Boulevard.

Reseda resurfacing was completed in early September. Soon thereafter, LADOT reinstalled about a mile of existing bike lanes there, but in early October the promised bike lane extension was nowhere to be seen. In mid-October LADOT spokesperson Colin Sweeney assured Streetsblog that "completion of [the Reseda Boulevard] bike lane extension will happen in the coming days/couple weeks, pending issuance of work orders and staff availability."

Streetsblog visited Tarzana earlier this week. LADOT preliminary lane markings are in, but the new lanes remain unfinished.

This ~400-foot-long portion of Reseda Boulevard is expected to be the first mobility improvement to clearly result from the passage of Measure HLA which now mandates that the city install planned/approved bus, bike, and walk facilities during routine repaving. HLA took effect in April.

(Arguably, Manchester Boulevard bike upgrades, installed after early August repaving, might be the first HLA-required project installed.)

In the seven months since HLA became law, the city has completed either one (Manchester) or zero new bikeways approved in its Mobility Plan. After voters supported more bike lanes, city bike lane output declined.

In June, LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo announced that her department had submitted a list of project-ready Mobility Plan corridors to the city Bureau of Street Services (StreetsLA). Despite Streetsblog's repeated inquiries to LADOT and StreetsLA, that project list remains unrevealed and uninstalled.

On city streets, drivers continue to kill pedestrians, cyclists, and each other, in record numbers.