Wednesday’s Headlines

9:41 AM PST on November 6, 2024

L.A. City Council results as of this morning

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Eyes on the Street: 57/60 Freeway Confluence Construction in Progress

New off-ramps have begun to sprout out of the dirt, and widening surface streets are going through the growing pains of construction closures

November 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

November 5, 2024
Culver City

Eyes on the Street: Culver City’s Farragut Walkway Revamp

The ~200 foot long walkway - also used by cyclists - connects two residential streets about a half-mile south of downtown Culver City

November 4, 2024
This Week In Livable Streets

Tuesday is Election Day! Click through for endorsements and recommendations!

November 4, 2024
