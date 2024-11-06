Wednesday’s Headlines

- Preliminary Local Election Results:
- Find Latest Totals At L.A. County Registrar-Recorder
- L.A. Council: Jurado, Hutt, Nazarian Leading (LAT)
- Measure A Tax To Address Homelessness Leading (LAT, Pasadena Now)
- Nathan Hochman Defeated DA George Gascón (LAT, LAist) KTLA, KABC)
- Laura Friedman Defeated Alex Balekian For House Seat (L.A. County results)
- Sasha Renée Pérez Leading State Senate Race (L.A. County results)
- Erickson and Hang Lead In West Hollywood (WeHo Times, WeHoOnline)
- Santa Monica Progressives Leading: Hall, Raskin, Zernitskaya and Snell (SMDP)
- Santa Monica Transpo Measures K and PSK Passing (L.A. County results)
- Culver City: Vera and McMorrin Lead, Third Seat Too Close To Call (L.A. County results)
- Burbank: Anthony Leads, Second Seat Close (L.A. County results)
- Bell Gardens: Jorgel Chavez Leads (L.A. County results)
- Santa Fe Springs Road (and Sidewalk) Repair Measure Passing (L.A. County results)
- County Measure G Expanding Supervisors Too Close To Call (L.A. County results)
- More On SE Gateway Line Groundbreaking (The Source)
- You Should Explore L.A. By Foot (LAT)
