Metro

Metro Ridership Keeps Growing; August Boardings Set Pandemic-Era Weekend Records

August and July weekday ridership saw the twenty-first and twenty-second months of year-over-year Metro ridership increases: nearly a million daily riders

5:15 PM PDT on September 19, 2024

La Brea Avenue bus. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

After taking a significant dip at the outset of COVID, Metro transit ridership has been steadily recovering. New figures released today show that Metro averaged 963,068 daily weekday boardings in August 2024.

Metro cut service in 2020, then fully restored bus service in late 2022. In 2023, Metro restored heavy rail service and restored and expanded light rail service. Metro transit ridership steadily grew throughout 2023 and through mid-2024. Both bus and rail ridership are up, though bus boardings are recovering more quickly and more fully than rail.

Metro August and July ridership were the twenty-first and twenty-second months of year-over-year ridership increases.

Metro ridership graph via today's Chief Operations Officer Monthly Report

Ridership varies seasonally, typically with slight dips in summer and winter months.

October 2024 had the highest weekend ridership of the pandemic era, and the fourth highest post-2020 weekday ridership. Marked-up screengrab via Metro ridership statistics portal

Metro hit a pandemic-era ridership record in May with 981K daily boardings. August 2024's 963K was the fourth highest weekday ridership month since 2020, with record Saturday and Sunday ridership.

September and October appear likely to break the million daily boardings mark.

For additional Metro ridership statistics, see also today's NextGen Ridership Update (staff reports, presentation), which includes comparisons between subregions, times of day, and other ridership statistics - through May 2024.

Metro weekday ridership continues to grow steadily, but is still below 2019 pre-COVID levels. Graph via today's NextGen presentation
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

